New Orleans Travel Guide
F&W features stellar restaurants from chefs like John Besh, over-the-top sandwiches, artisanal cocktail bars and hotels for food lovers. Plus: delicious regional recipes.
New Orleans Restaurants
Insider Picks
Splurge
Classic
Best Value
Coffee & Dessert
Bars
Hotel Pick
Hotel Modern
The lounge at this new hotel features cocktails created by star mixologists from NOLA’s renowned bar Cure, like the Cobbler, a fortified wine-based drink poured over crushed ice. thehotelmodern.com.More Hotels for Food Lovers
F&W Expeditions
NOLA Food Tour
F&W’s Kate Krader hits New Orleans with locals as her tour guides, including Treme’s Wendell Pierce.
Insider’s Guide
Beyond Beignets with a Local Star Chef
2008 F&W Best New Chef Sue Zemanick of Gautreau’s offers diverse picks from a fantastic Vietnamese spot to a beautiful French Quarter hotel.