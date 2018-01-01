New Orleans Travel Guide

New Orleans Travel Guide

New Orleans Travel Guide

F&W features stellar restaurants from chefs like John Besh, over-the-top sandwiches, artisanal cocktail bars and hotels for food lovers. Plus: delicious regional recipes.

Top Picks

New Orleans Restaurants

See All Restaurants

Hotel Pick

New Orleans Travel: Hotel Modern

Hotel Modern

The lounge at this new hotel features cocktails created by star mixologists from NOLA’s renowned bar Cure, like the Cobbler, a fortified wine-based drink poured over crushed ice. thehotelmodern.com.

More Hotels for Food Lovers
New Orleans

Editor’s Pick

  Click through for the best restaurants, bars and bakeries in New Orleans.
Domenica Chef Alon Shaya
F&W Expeditions

NOLA Food Tour

F&W’s Kate Krader hits New Orleans with locals as her tour guides, including Treme’s Wendell Pierce.

 
New Orleans Chef Sue Zemanick
Insider’s Guide

Beyond Beignets with a Local Star Chef

2008 F&W Best New Chef Sue Zemanick of Gautreau’s offers diverse picks from a fantastic Vietnamese spot to a beautiful French Quarter hotel.

 

Recipes from New Orleans Chefs

 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up