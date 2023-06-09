'Carmella Creeper' Cereal Joins Count Chocula and Franken Berry This Halloween

The zombie-themed cereal is supposed to taste like caramel apples.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023
There's a new monster cereal in town
Photo:

Courtesy of General Mills

It’s not officially summer yet, but that doesn’t mean that it’s too early to start thinking about Halloween. Although those eternally sold-out 12-foot-tall skeletons aren’t available at Home Depot yet, General Mills has just announced that supermarket aisles will be getting a little spookier later this year.

For the first time in 35 years, the Minnesota-based cereal maker has added a new Monster to its now-classic lineup of Monsters Cereals. Carmella Creeper is a green zombie who dabbles in DJ-ing and is apparently part of Franken Berry’s strange family tree. 

"Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party," General Mills explains. "Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters’ haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows."

That wasn’t the only scary cereal-related announcement of the week. General Mills added that all six Monsters will come together in a single box later this year with the debut of Monster Mash Remix cereal. Carmella Creeper will be joining Boo Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Fruit Brute, and Yummy Mummy in a limited-time marshmallow-filled cereal combo. (Yes, this is similar to the previous Monster Mash cereal that was released for the Monsters’ 50th anniversary in 2021 — but this time, Carmella has been invited to the Monster Party.)

A box of Monster Mash Remix cereal containing marshmallows and monster shapes
Courtesy of General Mills.

General Mills

According to the General Mills website, the first two Monsters Cereals debuted in 1971, with the arrival of Count Chocula and Franken Berry. (And in an interesting bit of trivia, the same illustrator who designed the silly Trix rabbit also drew the original Count Chocula.) That gruesome twosome was joined by Boo Berry a year later.

Fruit Brute, a short-lived werewolf-themed cereal, debuted in 1974 but General Mills banished him back to… wherever werewolves live in 1982. Before the arrival of Carmella Creeper, the last addition to the Monsters roster was Yummy Mummy, whose fruity cereal was available from 1988 through 1992.

Fruit Brute and Yummy Mummy have been periodically resurrected, most recently in retro-looking boxes that were only available at Target. This year, the three OG cereal Monsters will be available, along with Carmella Creeper and the Monster Mash Remix Cereal. The suggested retail price is $3.99 for a regular sized box, and $4.93 for the larger family size.

Alright Home Depot, now tell us when we can get one of those giant skeletons!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a plated slice of cherry pie
The Best Pie in Every State
Cheese board from Sweet Grass Dairy
The Best Mail-Order Food Gifts from Every State
Top Pop Culture Moments in Food
The 50 Biggest Pop Culture Food Moments of 2018
Best Farms in America | Soul Fire Farm
The Best Farms in Every State
Mini Trix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Reese’s Puffs cereals
These Fan-Favorite Cereal Flavors Have Been Shrunken Down into 'Minis'
Canard
The Best Breakfast in Every State
Highlands Bar & Grill
The Best Classic Restaurants in Every State
Disney Springs Guy Fieri Sandwich
The 100 Best Things to Eat at Disney World
Heinz Sauce Bottles
Buffaranch and Sweet Ketchili Are Heinz's Latest Condiment Mashups to Hit U.S. Shelves
Glazed Doughnuts from Hero Doughnuts and Buns
The Best Doughnuts in Every State
H&auml;agen-Dazs boozy ice cream
Häagen-Dazs Adds Rosé and Whiskey Flavors to Its Boozy Ice Cream Lineup
Champagne
I Drank Champagne in Zero Gravity – and Being a Trailblazer Isn't as Easy as It Sounds
Marshmallow cereal in a bowl.
Is Lucky Charms Cereal Really Making People Sick?
bottle of sh!tshow wine
This Pennsylvania Winery Just Released a Perfectly Named Wine for 2020
Krispy Kreme Cinnamon Milk Glazed Collection
Krispy Kreme Teams Up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Cereal Milk Doughnuts
Food Styling
How to Become a Food Stylist