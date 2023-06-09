It’s not officially summer yet, but that doesn’t mean that it’s too early to start thinking about Halloween. Although those eternally sold-out 12-foot-tall skeletons aren’t available at Home Depot yet, General Mills has just announced that supermarket aisles will be getting a little spookier later this year.

For the first time in 35 years, the Minnesota-based cereal maker has added a new Monster to its now-classic lineup of Monsters Cereals. Carmella Creeper is a green zombie who dabbles in DJ-ing and is apparently part of Franken Berry’s strange family tree.

"Carmella Creeper is the long-lost cousin of Franken Berry as well as a zombie DJ with an edgy sound who is always the life of the party," General Mills explains. "Complete with a fierce attitude and looks to match, Carmella is ready to shake things up at the Monsters’ haunted mansion with her limited-edition cereal featuring caramel-apple-flavored pieces with colored Monster marshmallows."

That wasn’t the only scary cereal-related announcement of the week. General Mills added that all six Monsters will come together in a single box later this year with the debut of Monster Mash Remix cereal. Carmella Creeper will be joining Boo Berry, Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Fruit Brute, and Yummy Mummy in a limited-time marshmallow-filled cereal combo. (Yes, this is similar to the previous Monster Mash cereal that was released for the Monsters’ 50th anniversary in 2021 — but this time, Carmella has been invited to the Monster Party.)

Courtesy of General Mills. General Mills

According to the General Mills website, the first two Monsters Cereals debuted in 1971, with the arrival of Count Chocula and Franken Berry. (And in an interesting bit of trivia, the same illustrator who designed the silly Trix rabbit also drew the original Count Chocula.) That gruesome twosome was joined by Boo Berry a year later.

Fruit Brute, a short-lived werewolf-themed cereal, debuted in 1974 but General Mills banished him back to… wherever werewolves live in 1982. Before the arrival of Carmella Creeper, the last addition to the Monsters roster was Yummy Mummy, whose fruity cereal was available from 1988 through 1992.

Fruit Brute and Yummy Mummy have been periodically resurrected, most recently in retro-looking boxes that were only available at Target. This year, the three OG cereal Monsters will be available, along with Carmella Creeper and the Monster Mash Remix Cereal. The suggested retail price is $3.99 for a regular sized box, and $4.93 for the larger family size.

Alright Home Depot, now tell us when we can get one of those giant skeletons!

