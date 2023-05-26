The Governor of New Jersey Just Declared the Taylor 'Swift' Ham, Egg, and Cheese the State Sandwich

Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is pulling out all the stops to make Taylor Swift feel welcome this weekend.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on May 26, 2023
Taylor Swift; Taylor Ham, egg and cheese on a roll
Photo:

Javier Vicencio / Eyepix Group / Future Publishing via Getty Images; Ezume Images / Getty Images

It appears the Governor of New Jersey is a real Swiftie. 

Unless you've been living under a rock, you likely know that Taylor Swift is on tour right now. You might not even know one word of a Taylor Swift song, but you know she's on tour. We all know she's on tour. And so does New Jersey governor Phil Murphy who, prior to Swift's weekend shows at MetLife Stadium, named the "Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese" as the official state sandwich.

"In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll," the governor shared in a video message posted to Twitter on Thursday. "Usually, we let you call it what you want, but since we have a superstar coming to town, we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion."

“So today we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg, and cheese,” Murphy said, adding a not-so-subtle wink to her song lyrics with, “Welcome to New Jersey, Taylor. We’ve been waiting for you, and it would’ve been a cruel summer without you.” 

Murphy also shared the official decree, which read in part, “Whereas, Taylor Swift is a superstar and will Forever and Always remain Untouchable when creating meaningful lyrics and performing her record-breaking music live; Whereas Taylor Swift will be returning to MetLife Stadium once again this Weekend for her esteemed Eras Tour and it is Nothing New that she will bring out a crowd Bigger Than the Whole Sky.” 

The decree added, “Whereas, on behalf of the state of New Jersey, we hope this weekend brings the people of New Jersey and Taylor a night beyond their Wildest Dreams.” 

We’re sure the concert will do just that — but snagging a delicious Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese afterward will certainly put the evening over the top. 

