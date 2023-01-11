There's a New Girl Scout Cookie You Need to Know About

In the words of Shelly Long and her troop from Beverly Hills, “it’s cookie time, it’s cookie time, it’s cook-e-time!”



Yes, it’s the greatest season of all — Girl Scout cookie season. The organization is back with all its tried and true classics, including the Thin Mints, Samoas, and Peanut Butter Patties, but this year, it’s bringing something new. And it’s known as Raspberry Rally.

According to the Girl Scouts website, Raspberry Rally cookies come with a thin and crispy exterior “infused with raspberry flavor,” all dipped in a delicious chocolate coating. “They may look like Thin Mints’ sister, but these cookies have a delicious taste that’s all their own,” the site added.

This new flavor is only available as an online exclusive, so don’t expect your local troop to have it on hand. But you can purchase a box (or two, or 12) online and have it shipped directly to you, which the organization notes, helps teach Girl Scouts the ultimate 2023 lesson — how to market and build their e-commerce business.

“What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities,” Wendy Lou, GSUSA’s chief revenue officer, shared in a statement. “Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship but an essential life skill.”

Ready to place your order? You’ll have to wait until February 27 to order online, but at that time, you can place an order and have it shipped directly to your home. The organization additionally explained, if you know a registered Girl Scout, you can also reach out and see if she’s currently selling cookies. If you don’t know one offhand, you can always use the cookie finder on the website to find a booth near you.

And, just as a general reminder, these cookies are not just delicious, but also go toward funding even more projects for children in your area to take part in. As Girl Scouts explained on its site, “All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program — 100% of it — stays with the local council and troops. Troops may use the money earned to fund a project that will improve their community or donate the money to a worthy cause.” So go ahead, order an extra box.

