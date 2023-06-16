Netflix Is Showcasing Its Popular Food Shows at a New Restaurant

If you’ve ever been halfway through an episode of a Netflix cooking show and found yourself debating whether or not to take a bite out of the TV, you’ll want to keep reading. For the first time ever, Netflix is bringing some of its on-screen culinary creations to a real-life pop up restaurant.

Netflix Bites, which opens in Los Angeles on June 30, will showcase the talents of some of its most popular chefs, including Dominique Cren (from Chef’s Table), Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya Bakes), Ann Kim (Chef's Table: Pizza), Rodney Scott (Chef’s Table: BBQ), Curtis Stone (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Jacques Torres (Nailed It!), Ming Tsai (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), and Andrew Zimmern (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend).

"Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome,” Stone said in a statement. “The talented chefs and mixologists assembled means there is something for everyone, and I’m wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing Netflix Bites to life.”

The chefs have collaborated on a menu of “bite flights” that will showcase each chef’s specialties, while reflecting their individual influences. Additionally, the cocktail menu from Drink Masters stars Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien and Kate Gerwin. A Netflix spokesperson declined to provide menu specifics or entree examples, but said that the multi-course meal would feature “authentic cuisine from around the world.” Pricing details were also not given, but we were told that dishes would “span a variety of price points.” (It is also important to note that the above-mentioned chefs and mixologists provided their input into designing the menu, but will not be in the kitchen or preparing items on-site.)

“Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows," Josh Simon, Vice-President, Consumer Products, at Netflix said. "From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus."

Netflix Bites will be open for a limited time at the Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles. It is currently accepting reservations through Resy, and will be open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.