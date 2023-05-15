Act Fast: Amazon Slashed the Prices of 20+ Nespresso Machines Up to $200 Off

When it comes to making coffee at home, brewing barista-level drinks can be tough. But, that's where a trusty espresso machine comes in, and for the easiest, most compact option, a Nespresso is the way to go.

If you've had your eye on one, now's the time to get it. Amazon quietly slashed the prices of over 20 Nespresso machines, with discounts reaching $200 off. Plus, you can even shop some of our favorite tested models from the brand, ranging from versatile picks to the best value overall. Shop 14 of the best Nespresso deals at Amazon below.

Best Nespresso Machine Deals

Nespresso offers tons of different models, some of which are ideal for making espresso drinks, like the Creatista Pro, or others that do a good mix of everything from shots of espresso to full carafes of coffee. One distinction that can be a little confusing are the different manufacturers for Nespresso — Breville and De’Longhi.

Generally, both versions of the same models will be the same. They’ll function the same and use the same pods, they just might look different. Additionally, manufacturers like De’Longhi will make its own Nespresso machines (like the Lattissma, for example) that are exclusive to the brand. But regardless of which you buy, you’ll want to consider the function of the model and the looks of it more than anything else.

To buy: Nespresso Breville VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $149 (originally $200) at amazon.com

And a great place to start is our top pick as far as Nespresso machines go, the Breville VertuoPlus. This model is currently on sale for $149, and it's the best overall Nespresso machine after all of our testing. That’s all thanks to its sleek look and its functional design. It makes four different cup sizes, from single or double shots of espresso to 5- or 8-ounce cups of coffee. Plus, it’s got a pretty big 60-ounce water tank and a pod container for easy storage.

Another great pick is the Vertuo Next, which is 25% off right now. It’s our favorite value choice , which can be important when deciding which Nespresso to buy. We love that it can make a large carafe of coffee in addition to the shots of espresso and single-serve coffee cups. Plus, it comes with a frother, which means you can make a variety of espresso-based drinks without even having to leave your house.

To buy: Nespresso Breville Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine with Frother, $172 (originally $230) at amazon.com

For our favorite pick for versatility score the Vertuo. We like that it comes with a large 40-ounce water tank, that you can make espresso (with a noticeably thick crema) and coffee with it, plus it also comes with an Aeroccino for frothing milk.

We also love just how fast it functions, since the water can heat up in just 15-seconds. With a retro look and the option to brew drinks at the touch of a button, this is a must have for those of us that love a good mix of beverages.

To buy: Nespresso Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Frother, Black, $195 (originally $270) at amazon.com

For a Nespresso splurge, we recommend the Lattissima and since it’s on sale for nearly $200 off, now’s a great time to get it. It’s a bit less expensive than the Creatista Pro, which we also recommend and is also on sale. This’ll be your top choice if you want something sleek that gives the feel of a professional espresso machine.

It has the most drink options available with seven choices, making it a great choice if you like to have different options for yourself or for guests. You’ll also get a built-in milk frother that has numerous settings to choose from for maximum customization depending on the drink you’re making. Since you’ll be frothing milk, you’ll want to clean it regularly, but that’s a breeze since the milk cup can go right into the dishwasher.

To buy: Nespresso De'Longhi Gran Lattissima Coffee and Espresso Machine, $487 (originally $649) at amazon.com

With so many different Nespresso options on sale, it might just be tough to choose which one to score. Start with some of our favorites, or shop even more deals on Amazon. Regardless, you’ll want to act fast before they’re gone.

To buy: Nespresso De’Longhi VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $127 (originally $159) at amazon.com

To buy: Nespresso Breville Essenza Mini Espresso Machine, $135 (originally $180) at amazon.com

To buy: Nespresso Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, $165 (originally $220) at amazon.com

To buy: Nespresso De’Longhi VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine, $142 (originally $199) at amazon.com

To buy: Nespresso Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Frother, Chrome, $185 (originally $270) at amazon.com

To buy: Nespresso De'Longhi Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Frother, Silver, $202 (originally $269) at amazon.com

To buy: Nespresso De'Longhi Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine, $134 (originally $179) at amazon.com

To buy: Nespresso Breville Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine, $134 (originally $180) at amazon.com

To buy: Nespresso De'Longhi Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine with Frother, $172 (originally $229) at amazon.com

To buy: Nespresso Breville Creatista Pro Espresso Machine, $637 (originally $850) at amazon.com

