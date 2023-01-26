Gift Idea: Amazon Quietly Discounted Several Nespresso Machines Ahead of Valentine’s Day

One of the most comforting things in life is a morning coffee routine. From carefully crafting your perfect cup, to taking the time to sip and enjoy it — it provides a touch of comfort ahead of days that can often be stressful or busy. And with a holiday that’s designed to celebrate love and appreciation just a couple of weeks away, why not give your valentine something that’ll make the ritual that much more special?

That’s where Nespresso machines come in. They’re the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to give to yourself or a loved one, since they’re designed to amp up your coffee to a barista-level status with as much ease as possible. That’s all thanks to their well-loved pod system. And luckily, there are a few on sale nearly 30% off just in time for February 14.

RELATED: The Best Coffee Mugs Our Editors Love

And, as a bonus — some of the models that are on sale are Food & Wine-favorites too, so you know they’ll be good.

For a compact, everyday option, your best bet is going to be the Pixie model. This is the perfect pick for those who are looking to save space, since it’s only 4.4 inches deep, 9.3 inches high, and 12.8 inches wide. It’s also fairly straightforward and easy to use, according to testers, so it’s the ideal option to snag for anyone just starting to add espresso into their routine.

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine, $170 (originally $219) at amazon.com

Unlike some of the other models on the market, this one brews espresso only. And though it is quite small and compact, we loved how none of the power was compromised during testing. You’ll still be able to get strong espressos with the ideal amount of crema — and this deal even includes a starter set of Nespresso capsules.

If you’re looking for a more versatile option, but still want a fairly paired-down machine, snap up the Vertuo espresso machine and milk frother bundle while it’s less than $200. We love how it works quickly, can make flavorful cups of both espresso and coffee, and that you’ll get a milk frother to round it all out.

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machine and Milk Frother, $195 (originally $269) at amazon.com

You’ll be able to make four different drink options: a 5- or 8-ounce ounce cup of coffee, plus a single- or double-shot of espresso. And this set starts you off well too, since you’ll get 12 different Nespresso Vertuo capsules to try. The machine will automatically brew according to what capsule you pop in, so there’s no guesswork necessary.

You’ll also get the Nespresso Aeroccino, which can hold up to 8 ounces of milk, and froths it hot or cold, depending on how you’d like to enjoy your drink.

Amazon

To buy: Nespresso Latissima Touch Espresso Machine, $390 (originally $529) at amazon.com

If you’re looking for a true all-in-one experience (or if you or a loved one has an affinity for lattes), grab the Latissima Touch machine. It has a similar look to classic espresso machines with a milk frother built in, but it still uses the popular Nespresso pod system for ease. This is key if you’re not too sure about what beans to buy, or how fine or coarse to grind them. And luckily, this machine comes with a starter pack of pods already.

It's also got multiple presets for drinks we all know and love, like a cappuccino, latte, ristretto, or lungo. You can control the milk froth and temperature too, depending on the drink you’re making. It’s easy to do — there’s a clear button display at the top that's got six one-touch drink options. The milk canister is also designed to pour it into your cup automatically for even more simplicity.

Don’t wait too long to snap these up, since they tend to sell fast, especially when they’re on sale. Grab a Nespresso machine to treat yourself on Valentine’s Day, or amp up the ritual for someone you love.