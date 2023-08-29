What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Don't Wait: Amazon Just Slashed the Price of This Nespresso Coffee Maker by 42% Off Grab one now before the Labor Day sale is over. By Sharon Lockley Sharon Lockley Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Madison Woiten Making coffee or espresso in the comfort of your own home is unbeatable, and you need the right machine to do it properly. A go-to for many home baristas and coffee lovers is Nespresso, a brand with many models ideal for brewing any type of coffee at home. In fact, we are fans of Nespresso machines ourselves, and are delighted to see that one of its bestselling coffee makers is on sale for Labor Day. A favorite of shoppers, this Nespresso coffee maker is a whopping 42% off right now. Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine Amazon Buy on Amazon $209 $121 Counterspace is a premium in any kitchen, and the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine is slim and sleek, measuring a mere 5.5- by 16.8- by 12.4-inches, fitting beautifully in any designated corner or niche. The machine allows you to make six different sizes of coffee including 5-ounce, 8-ounce, 14-ounce, and 18-ounce, and single or double shots of espresso. It’s worth noting, though, that this machine is compatible only with Nespresso Vertuo capsules. And, no expertise is needed to use this Nespresso coffee maker. Just fill the removable water tank with filtered water, put the capsule in (there are many different flavors of Nespresso capsules to choose from), and push the button on the top of the machine. You can also make a cup of coffee and put a shot of espresso on top for a creamy and flavorful confection. There’s even a trash receptacle that holds the old capsules. When you open the top to put in the new pod, the old one automatically pops out and goes into the trash bin area to be emptied when full. This bestselling coffee maker has earned over 5,500 five-star ratings for its ability to make multiple sizes of coffee, how easy it is to use, and its nifty capsule disposal. One shopper calls it the “ultimate coffee maker” and wrote, “This machine has been a game changer,” making their morning coffee experience “elite.” They also report that it fits “perfectly in their small kitchen.” This coffee machine “makes coffee much better than the traditional Keurig machines,” another customer writes, adding that it gets used every single day. A third reviewer says that this coffee maker is fun and easy to use and loves that they can get whatever size cup of coffee they want with “no fuss.” They also like that the pods are recyclable. If you’re craving a good cup of coffee or espresso, one touch of a button on this Nespresso coffee maker will satisfy that desire. Snatch one up while it’s nearly $90 off at Amazon. More Coffee Makers on Sale at Amazon: Ninja 14-Cup Coffee Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $70 Gevi Espresso Machine Amazon Buy on Amazon $230 $171 Secura French Press Coffee Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $22 Famisworth Iced Coffee Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $41 Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $80 At the time of publishing the price was $121. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Shoppers Say They Can Fit Anything in These Pasta Bowls—and They’re 35% Off Target Slashed Prices on 10,000+ Kitchen Items for Labor Day Weekend, Including These 30 Up to 69% Off Yeti’s Cast Iron Skillet Sold Out in 12 Hours, and This Is Your Last Chance to Grab One