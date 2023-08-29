Don't Wait: Amazon Just Slashed the Price of This Nespresso Coffee Maker by 42% Off

Grab one now before the Labor Day sale is over.

Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Published on August 29, 2023

Making coffee or espresso in the comfort of your own home is unbeatable, and you need the right machine to do it properly. A go-to for many home baristas and coffee lovers is Nespresso, a brand with many models ideal for brewing any type of coffee at home.

In fact, we are fans of Nespresso machines ourselves, and are delighted to see that one of its bestselling coffee makers is on sale for Labor Day. A favorite of shoppers, this Nespresso coffee maker is a whopping 42% off right now.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Amazon

Counterspace is a premium in any kitchen, and the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine is slim and sleek, measuring a mere 5.5- by 16.8- by 12.4-inches, fitting beautifully in any designated corner or niche. The machine allows you to make six different sizes of coffee including 5-ounce, 8-ounce, 14-ounce, and 18-ounce, and single or double shots of espresso. It’s worth noting, though, that this machine is compatible only with Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

And, no expertise is needed to use this Nespresso coffee maker. Just fill the removable water tank with filtered water, put the capsule in (there are many different flavors of Nespresso capsules to choose from), and push the button on the top of the machine. You can also make a cup of coffee and put a shot of espresso on top for a creamy and flavorful confection. There’s even a trash receptacle that holds the old capsules. When you open the top to put in the new pod, the old one automatically pops out and goes into the trash bin area to be emptied when full.

This bestselling coffee maker has earned over 5,500 five-star ratings for its ability to make multiple sizes of coffee, how easy it is to use, and its nifty capsule disposal. One shopper calls it the “ultimate coffee maker” and wrote, “This machine has been a game changer,” making their morning coffee experience “elite.” They also report that it fits “perfectly in their small kitchen.”

This coffee machine “makes coffee much better than the traditional Keurig machines,” another customer writes, adding that it gets used every single day. A third reviewer says that this coffee maker is fun and easy to use and loves that they can get whatever size cup of coffee they want with “no fuss.” They also like that the pods are recyclable.

If you’re craving a good cup of coffee or espresso, one touch of a button on this Nespresso coffee maker will satisfy that desire. Snatch one up while it’s nearly $90 off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $121.

