This Black Friday Deal on Amazon’s Bestselling Nespresso Coffee Maker Is Even Better Than Last Year

The day shopping lovers wait for all year is almost here, and this Thanksgiving (and all weekend through to Cyber Monday), those who are looking to upgrade their kitchens are in luck: the deals are steep on plenty of our favorite products and brands at Amazon. And we’re betting the sales also include some items you’ve been eyeing for a while.

For example, check out the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, any coffee-lover's dream tool. Normally, it might feel like a bit too much of a splurge, but right now it is marked down to $118, a savings of 26%. (That’s a deal even bigger than 2021’s Black Friday sale, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel.)

RELATED: Amazon’s Secret Outlet Dropped 4,000+ Kitchen Sales Before Black Friday, but These Are the 15 Best

This bestselling smart device helps you brew the perfect single serving of coffee or espresso any time you want it, without having to make a whole pot of coffee that will just go cold. Nespresso realizes you just want one hot, steamy cup at a time, and no extra waste.

It also provides the freedom to make a wide range of flavors or styles, since the machine uses Nespresso Vertuo capsules, which come in a huge variety of flavors, from Double Espresso to Caramel Cookie. Because the capsules and device are designed for each other, the machine adjusts the brewing parameters — everything from time to temperature — intuitively for the capsule being used, so your drink comes out perfect every time.

To buy: Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $118 (originally $159) at amazon.com

The designers of this device were keeping busy mornings in mind. You can start your brewing with one touch, easily remove the water tank for refills, and dispose of finished capsules easily, since they’re ejected automatically.

The surprisingly large water tank holds 40 ounces, so you won’t need to refill after every cup. It heats up and gets to work in only 15 seconds too, so you really shouldn’t find yourself waiting for that much-needed caffeine. To save energy, the machine turns off automatically after nine minutes of inactivity, so while it's ready for a second cup anytime, you don’t have to stress if you get sidetracked and step away.

RELATED: The 20 Best Coffee Gifts for the Home Barista in Your Life

If you’re worried about the added waste of a capsule-based machine, rest assured there’s a solution there too. The capsules are made from light aluminum, and can be returned to Nespresso’s recycling program for free.

It’s not too surprising that this “high-quality unit” has pulled over 11,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, and tons of glowing reviews. One shopper attested it provides a “completely different experience from other ‘pod coffee makers.’”

Another reviewer raved, “This is coffee on another level! Every cup is brewed consistently, coffee or espresso or double shot. These are amazingly fresh.” A third reviewer, who called the machine their “best decision ever,” added, “I look forward to my coffee every day.”

Snag your own Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine now, while the Black Friday deal makes it $41 less.



Shop More Early Black Friday Deals: