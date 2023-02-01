Lifestyle Kitchen Growing Your Own Herbs This Year? Our Favorite Food Dehydrator for Preserving Them Is 43% Off Dry all of your springtime herbs to perfection. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington As hard as it is to believe, spring is on its way, which means produce lovers across the country are gearing up for another abundant season. Herbs are one of the first plants to pop up, and for those of us who know just how plentiful they can be, a food dehydrator seems like a better idea each and every year. It’s the perfect way to extend the life of those aromatic leaves and sprigs, and now's the best time to buy one. One of our tried-and-tested favorites is on sale: Score the Nesco Gardenmaster Food Dehydrator while it is 43% off at Amazon. The biggest bonus? It's our top choice for dehydrating those delicate herbs. Amazon To buy: Nesco Gardenmaster Food Dehydrator, $91 (originally $160) at amazon.com Not only is it effective, but this Nesco dehydrator is very simple to use. You can arrange the trays in any way you like depending on what you’re using it for. It comes with four, but you can actually fit up to 20 if you have a ton of ingredients to preserve. The adjustable time and temperature settings will allow you to customize exactly what you need for each ingredient. While heating, it stays cool to the touch, and opening and closing the machine is as easy as tugging at the handle on the top lid. The temperature range is versatile too, since it goes from 90 degrees Fahrenheit at the low end to 160 degrees Fahrenheit at the high end. RELATED: Grab One of Our Favorite Air Fryers While It’s Still 20% Off at Amazon This is important, especially if you’re preserving delicate ingredients like herbs. It does a great job at keeping the flavor-filled oils in the leaves without overheating them. Since the trays are round, you may need to trim certain stalks or stems, though. The machine conveniently has temperature guidelines for certain foods, like herbs, fruits, vegetables, and seeds marked on the top of the lid, though you can always experiment. Certain pieces are dishwasher-safe, but we recommend cleaning the trays by hand, which will still be a breeze. In fact, these were the easiest to hand wash out of all the machines we tested. With such a good discount right ahead of spring, you’ll want to grab this Nesco Gardenmaster Food Dehydrator in time to preserve all the herbs you have coming your way. But don’t wait too long, since we’re not too sure how long it’ll stay on sale as we approach the busy produce-filled months. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: 10 Genius Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Add to Your Kitchen Pronto—All Under $25 This Handheld Vacuum Is the ‘Powerful Little Contraption’ You Need to Clean Your Kitchen and It’s on Sale Tidy Your Kitchen with These On-Sale Organizing Picks from Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Starting at $8 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit