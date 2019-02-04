National Pizza Day 2019: All the Deals (and Freebies!) You Need to Know

There are plenty of dubious food holidays studding this year's calendar. (Did you know that National Plum Pudding Day is February 12? Or that July 16 is National Coffee Milkshake Day? And, in case you were wondering, May has been designated "Egg Month," which means...nothing, really. But it is something to think about—briefly, fleetingly—every time you order a bacon egg and cheese during that 31-day stretch.) So, every time a food holiday that makes sense comes along, it stands out. Like National Pizza Day, which is this Saturday. February 9. Yes, America's favorite food (well...at least according to a survey by California Pizza Kitchen, which found that if Americans could only eat one thing for the rest of their lives, 20% would pick pizza) is in the spotlight, and pizza chains (as well as smaller pizzerias) are already rolling out the deals. Read on to find out where to score discounted (and free!) pizza this weekend.

Sauce Pizzeria Courtesy of Heidi's Bridge

Cicis

Get three medium one-topping pizzas to go for $12 total on Saturday, February 9.

Domino's

Get a large carry-out three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Papa John's

Take 25 percent off all regular-price pizzas.

Pilot Flying J

This national rest stop chain is stretching National Pizza Day into National Pizza Week. From Sunday, February 3 through Sunday, February 10, you can get a free slice through the Pilot Flying J app. First-time users receive an additional free drink of their choice when downloading the app.

Toppers Pizza

Pizza chain Toppers also believes that National Pizza Day shouldn't be confined to a single, well, day. From Sunday, February 3 through Sunday, February 10, customers can pick two of the following items for $9.99 each when they order online: any house pizza or three-topping pizza (any size), and any Topperstix (a breadstick-pizza hybrid). Each "Pick Two for $9.99" order counts as a submission to win free pizza for a year.

We'll be updating this list as more deals are announced.