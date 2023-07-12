National Ice Cream Day Deals and Freebies for 2023

Beat the heat with the one of the best random food holidays of the year — National Ice Cream Day. With decades of tradition (dating back to 1984), this sweet celebration falls on the third Sunday of July each year. This year, that's Sunday July 16, when ice cream shops and retailers across the country will come together to celebrate with an array of deals, promotions, and even freebies on all of your favorite frozen treats.

To ensure you don't miss out on any of the deliciousness, we've gathered all the ice cream deals we’ve found so far with promotions on everything from soft serve, deals on milkshakes, mochi, and more. And make sure to check your local shops for their sweet deals, too!



Baskin-Robbins

On July 17, customers can get $5 off orders of $20 or more through delivery platforms or with the promo code SEIZETHEYAY in the B-R app for in-shop orders. And a few weeks later, customers can score 31% off all scoops at shops nationwide on July 31 as part of its Celebrate 31 promotion (customers can get 31% off all scoops on each month that has 31 days).

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

The burger joint will be giving out free Blueberry Lemon Corn Cake Shakes at the 35th Street location in NYC.

Carvel Ice Cream

Get $5 off any Carvel order of $25 or more on July 16 via order.carvel.com, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats (while supplies last).

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen will be offering $1 off any Dipped Cone on National Ice Cream Day through the app.

Dippin' Dots

Visit Dippin’ Dots on July 16 for a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots ice cream (at participating stores).

DoorDash

From July 13 to 19, buy two ice creams from an array of retailers and get $5 off.

Drumstick

To celebrate its 95th anniversary and National Ice Cream day, Drumstick wants customers to go on an ice cream-centric road trip and enter for a chance to win a customizable Drumstick vehicle. Visit bit.ly/DrumstickRoadTrip for more information to enter.

Enlightened

On Sunday, July 16, if you post a photo celebrating National Ice Cream day with an Enlightened product, you can tag them (@eatenlightened) for a free coupon.

Friendly's

Stop by Friendly’s for $0.88 single scoop cones from July 15 to 19.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Members of the Sweet Rewards program will get $1.53 cones for its 153rd birthday for the entire month of July. If you’re not a member, you can easily download the app throughout the month to receive the offer.

Harry Potter New York

On July 16, the Harry Potter New York store will bring a custom ice cream truck throughout the city to give away its classic Butterbeer ice cream.

Insomnia Cookies

Score a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase or local delivery order from July 14 to July 16.

Klondike

As part of its "What Would You Do" Hometowns Contest, Klondike will give away free frozen Klondike treats on July 16th Union Square Plaza from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. For the challenge, post a photo or video on Instagram tagging and following @klondikebar with #WWYDHometownContest to enter. One lucky winner will be featured on Klondike Bar Limited-Edition packaging and win an exclusive block party.

Marble Slab Creamery

Loyalty members will be able to get a free scoop of ice cream on National Ice Cream Day and all customers can get $5 off 8-inch or larger ice cream cakes throughout the month of July.

Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream is giving away over 20,000 scoops of Friendly's ice cream on National Ice Cream Day at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens. To celebrate, there will also be a sprinkle pool, games, giveaways, and more.

Pressed Juicery

The juice chain will offer a $3 Freeze (size 1, up to 3 toppings) in-store all day on Sunday, July 16 at all locations that carry Freezes — customers can find these locations on its website.

Salt & Straw

Get a complimentary pint with purchase on any third-party delivery platforms on National Ice Cream Day.

Shake Shack

Score buy-one-get-one milkshakes when ordered via the Shack App or online from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. throughout the month of July with the code SHAKEITUP at checkout.

Wendy's

Wendy’s will be offering a free small Frosty with the purchase of a small fry from National Fry Day (July 13) through National Ice Cream Day (July 16).

Whole Foods

Prime members can get 35% off all ice cream and frozen treats from July 5 to July 18. (Non-Prime shoppers get 27% off.)

Yasso

On Sunday, head to Yasso’s Instagram (@yasso) because the brand will be offering free boxes of Yasso to the first 200 consumers who click the link in their bio to claim the deal for in-store use.

