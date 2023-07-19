Celebrate National Hot Dog Day in Style—Add 9 of the Best Hot Dog Tools to Your Kitchen ASAP

July 19 marks National Hot Dog Day, a celebration designated to everyone’s favorite summertime snack. Regardless of whether your bias leans towards Nathan’s or Sabrett, grilled or boiled, or ketchup or mustard (or both), there’s only one way to commemorate this special day: Cooking up and enjoying your own franks at home.

To help you prepare for the big day, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best gear you can use to cook hot dogs. From a too-cool dog-and-bun toaster to a pair of stainless steel tongs with top-tier reviews, you’ll be set through the end of summer.

Keep reading to shop the nine best products to shop for National Hot Dog Day. And did we mention that prices start as low as $3? Consider us sold.

9 of the Best Products for National Hot Dog Day

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Grill

For years, Coleman has been known as one of the premier camping and grill brands. Not much has changed, but it’s safe to say that their products keep getting better — check out the RoadTrip 285 Grill, for instance, a compact grilling setup with three adjustable burners and 285 square inches of room. It’s super easy to use. It has an internal thermometer so you can easily keep track of how toasty things get, along with a simple push button to turn it on (no matches required). It still uses propane so you’ll have to snag that separately, but at less than $300, this reliable grill is a major steal, and perfect for grilling hot dogs.

Elite Cuisine EHD-051B Hot Dog Toaster Oven

If you’re after ballpark-style dogs, you need this classic dog-roller-toaster-oven hybrid. This option from Elite Cuisine is affordable and compact and boasts a myriad of impressive features. It comes with five stainless steel heated rollers to keep your franks cooking, along with an auto thermostat, timer, and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. Some bonuses? It automatically shuts off after 30 minutes and there’s a cool-touch handle so you don’t accidentally burn yourself.

i Kito Stainless Steel Hot Dog Roller

If you want the sensation of the hot dog roller, but want to skip out on the toaster oven, check out this dog roller. It goes on top of a charcoal grill, allowing you to cook up to five hot dogs at a time via the stainless steel rotary. Reviewers gave high ranks for its ease of use, noting that this gadget manages to perfectly cook hot dogs each and every time.

Raomeide Hot Dog Sticks

Planning on spending time in the great outdoors? You’re going to want to snag the Raomeide Hot Dog Sticks, made with durable stainless steel that can withstand the toastiest of campfires. They’re 32-inches long, which means you’ll be able to stand decently far from outdoor flames. Not to mention, each fork can hold up to four pounds of meat at a time. These heavy duty grilling forks can also double as marshmallow roasters, but don’t worry about cleaning up — according to the brand, all you have to do is soak them in warm water for a few minutes, then use a sponge to gently wipe away any lingering gunk.

Nostalgia 2-Slot Hot Dog and Bun Toaster

This hot dog and bun toaster is functional and features a super unique design. The retro look would look cute on any kitchen countertop, so you don’t have to worry about storing it away every time you’re done using it. When it comes to the toaster’s capabilities, it can warm or cook up two hot dogs (regular or plump size) and buns at a time. Like any other toaster, you can adjust the length of time or click a button to release them if you think they’re ready to eat. You’ll even receive a pair of mini tongs and a removable hot dog cage with your purchase.

Nordic Ware Hot Dog Steamer

Hot dog steamers aren’t quite as popular as grills or toasters, but they’re still a great way to warm up franks, especially if you’re short on time or space. This option from Nordic Ware can steam up to four hot dogs at once and is designed to be used in the microwave. To use it, you’ll gently put each dog in its place, securing it via the spikes found in the steamer. From there, you’ll add one tablespoon of water in each space, then close the cover, and microwave in 20 second increments. Just make sure each hot dog has an internal temperature of 165°F prior to digging in.

Restaurantware 8-Ounce Squeeze Bottle

Alright, let’s talk hot dog toppings: Everyone has different dressing preferences, ranging from ketchup and mustard to relish and onions. Regardless of how you choose to top your dog, a squeeze bottle can help take your hot dogs from home kitchen quality to ballpark-level good. For less than $3, you can grab this 8-ounce bottle from Restaurantware, made from high density and BPA-free plastic. Despite its durable design, it’s still flexible, while the precise dispensing tip ensures that you don’t end up with too much dressing.

Tribal Cooking Kitchen Tongs

A quality pair of kitchen tongs doesn’t need to have a lofty price tag — take this duo from Tribal Cooking, currently priced at less than $10. Dubbed as a must-have in any culinary collection, the high-quality metal can be used for retrieving hot dogs from boiling water, grills, or toasters. They each boast rust and scratch-proof steel along with soft silicone handles for easy gripping. The larger one is great for keeping distance between you and a hot grill, while the smaller ones can be used for buns and hot dogs that have been cooking in a toaster oven.

180 Degree Reusable Hot Dog Trays

These reusable hot dog trays will make you feel like you’re eating at Nathan’s Famous hot dog spot. You’ll snag four reusable trays that measure at 5.5-inches long each, all of which are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Just note that they can’t go in the microwave, so save these cute dishes for when your hot dogs are ready to eat.

