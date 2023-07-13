National Hot Dog Day 2023: Here's Where to Get Free Food and Discounts

This year's celebration includes Dog Haus, Nathan's, Sonic, Wienerschnitzel, Whole Foods, and more.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Headshot of Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Food & Wine as an Editorial Fellow where she supports the editorial team and writes about food and culture.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023
Two dressed hot dogs with sides of ketchup and mustard
Photo:

Getty Images

July is a huge month for hot dogs. Whether grilling them up during this peak backyard cookout season or watching Joey Chestnut’s record-breaking victories in the annual July 4 hot dog eating contest, it's no wonder July has been officially dubbed National Hot Dog Month. And if that’s not enough recognition for you avid hot dog fans, there’s even an entire day dedicated to hot dogs, leaving no shortage reasons to chow down in celebration.

On Tuesday, July 19, restaurants retailers across the country are offering different deals, promotions, and even freebies on this summer staple for National Hot Dog Day. To make sure you don’t miss out on any great discounts and perks, we've gathered a list of the hottest hot dog deals we’ve found so far.

Dog Haus

On July 19, the hot dog chain will celebrate by offering free Haus Dogs at participating locations. 

Love's

Love’s will be offering customers a free hot dog or roller grill item through the Love’s Connect app on July 19.

Miller Lite & Vienna Beef

Miller Lite will be teaming up with Chicago-based Vienna Beef to give away free gourmet hot dogs in the Chicago area on July 19. Customers can score free specialty crafted hot dogs from Hot Dog vendors including, Lola's Coney Island, Flub a Dub Chub’s, Cozzi Corner Hot Dogs & Beef, and George’s Hot Dogs.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs

The hot dog chain will be offering hot dogs for 5¢ (its original price in 1916!) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 19.

Pilot Flying J

On the July 19, all rewards members will be able to get BOGO hot dogs all day.

Philly Pretzel Factory

The Philly Pretzel Factory will be selling its Pretzel dogs for only $1 on National Hot Dog Day.

Sonic

The fast food chain will be offering its Beef Chili Cheese Coney for only $1.29 all day on July 19. 

Target

Target Circle offers will include 25% off Ball Park hot dogs on the July 19. 

The Original Hot Dog Factory

On July 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., score a free all-American hot dog with no additional purchase necessary.

Wienerschnitzel

On national hot dog day, the restaurant chain will be offering four Chili Dogs for $4.

Whole Foods

Prime members will get 25% off all hot dogs from July 12 through 18 (in-store and online).

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A person holds an ice cream cone
National Ice Cream Day Deals and Freebies for 2023
Planters Nutmobile turns into dive bar
The Planters NUTmobile Is Now a Reservation-Only Dive Bar (Smell Included)
Pretzels National Pretzel Day
National Pretzel Day 2019: Where to Find Deals and Freebies on April 26
Amazon Prime Day Announcement Tout
Pssst! Amazon Just Revealed the Dates for Prime Day 2023
National Ice Cream Day.
National Ice Cream Day 2019: Where to Find Deals and Free Ice Cream
super bowl food deals
Super Bowl 2020: Where to Get Deals and Free Food
A to-go coffee cup being passed across the counter
Where to Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day
Best Steak Houses in the US
18 Prime Steak Destinations in the U.S.
Pi Day food deals
Pi Day 2020: Where to Find Deals and Free Food
A large plate of hot dogs for the Nathan's Famous 4th Of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest
What Makes the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest So Special? We Asked the World's Top Eaters
Nicholas Braun as Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession; the bar at Ray's
'Succession' May Be Going Away but Cousin Greg’s Real-Life Restaurants Are (Hopefully) Here to Stay
Cookies Father's Day Deals
Father's Day 2019: Where to Get Free Food and Deals for Dad
tax-day-free-food-FT-BLOG0418.jpg
Where to Get Free Food on Tax Day
National Coffee Day
National Coffee Day 2019: Where to Find Free Coffee and Other Deals
Lahem Meshwy (Lamb Shish Kebabs)
23 Memorial Day Recipes for a Memorable Cookout
Assorted doughnuts
Dunkin' Is Giving Away a Ton of Food This Month — Here's What You Can Get