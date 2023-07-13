National Hot Dog Day 2023: Here's Where to Get Free Food and Discounts

July is a huge month for hot dogs. Whether grilling them up during this peak backyard cookout season or watching Joey Chestnut’s record-breaking victories in the annual July 4 hot dog eating contest, it's no wonder July has been officially dubbed National Hot Dog Month. And if that’s not enough recognition for you avid hot dog fans, there’s even an entire day dedicated to hot dogs, leaving no shortage reasons to chow down in celebration.

On Tuesday, July 19, restaurants retailers across the country are offering different deals, promotions, and even freebies on this summer staple for National Hot Dog Day. To make sure you don’t miss out on any great discounts and perks, we've gathered a list of the hottest hot dog deals we’ve found so far.

Dog Haus

On July 19, the hot dog chain will celebrate by offering free Haus Dogs at participating locations.

Love's

Love’s will be offering customers a free hot dog or roller grill item through the Love’s Connect app on July 19.

Miller Lite & Vienna Beef

Miller Lite will be teaming up with Chicago-based Vienna Beef to give away free gourmet hot dogs in the Chicago area on July 19. Customers can score free specialty crafted hot dogs from Hot Dog vendors including, Lola's Coney Island, Flub a Dub Chub’s, Cozzi Corner Hot Dogs & Beef, and George’s Hot Dogs.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs

The hot dog chain will be offering hot dogs for 5¢ (its original price in 1916!) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 19.

Pilot Flying J

On the July 19, all rewards members will be able to get BOGO hot dogs all day.

Philly Pretzel Factory

The Philly Pretzel Factory will be selling its Pretzel dogs for only $1 on National Hot Dog Day.

Sonic

The fast food chain will be offering its Beef Chili Cheese Coney for only $1.29 all day on July 19.

Target

Target Circle offers will include 25% off Ball Park hot dogs on the July 19.

The Original Hot Dog Factory

On July 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., score a free all-American hot dog with no additional purchase necessary.

Wienerschnitzel

On national hot dog day, the restaurant chain will be offering four Chili Dogs for $4.

Whole Foods

Prime members will get 25% off all hot dogs from July 12 through 18 (in-store and online).

