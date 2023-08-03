Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day With These Sweet Deals

Whether you prefer soft of crispy cookies, August 4 is your day.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on August 3, 2023
Chocolate chip cookies
Photo:

Getty Images

Whether you like them chewy or crunchy, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day has to be one of the sweetest food holidays. The celebration of the classic American cookie takes place annually on August 4, and in 2023 a few restaurants and bakeries are getting in on the festivities with free food and discounts.

Here are the best deals we found for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2023:

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Anyone who signs up to be a Premier Rewards Plus member will earn a free Pizookie (that's a pizza-sized cookie). This deal is good all year long.

Insomnia Cookies

From August 4 through August 6, get a free classic cookie with any in-store or local delivery order of at least $5. It's also offering free delivery on orders of $15 or more throughout the month of August with the code BACKTOCOOKIES.

Lenny & Larry's

You've probably seen its protein-filled cookies at a checkout counter near you. Now you can get 20% off any of its cookies with chocolate chips when ordering on its website with the code CHIPCHIPHOORAY, valid from August 3 through August 6.

Levain Bakery

Use code COOKIEDAY23 for $15 off an eight-back of cookies with you order online (this deal's not available in person).

Mrs. Fields

The cookie-centric bakery is offering 20% off select cookie packages on its website, no discount code necessary.

Potbelly

Perks members get a free cookie with any entree order when placed on the website or by scanning the app in-store.

Spoonful of Comfort

This online care package purveyor is offering 10% off all cookie packages ordered on its website between August 4 and August 6.

Tiff's Treats

Customers in-store can get a free chocolate chip cookie on August 4, no purchase necessary.

