Even though it probably could be argued that the Super Bowl is the real "National Chicken Wing Day," the odd food holiday actually falls on July 29, a date set back in 1977 by the mayor of, you guessed it, Buffalo, New York, to celebrate Anchor Bar's acclaimed dish.

In 2023, restaurants are taking part by offering free food and discounts on Buffalo wings, boneless wings, and more. Take a look below at the deals these chains are offering on National Chicken Wing Day.

7-Eleven

7Rewards or Speedy Rewards members can get five bone-in Korean barbecue-style wings for $5 or an 8-piece order of the chain's new Korean barbecue-style boneless wings for just $3. The latter offer is actually good through January 9, 2024.



Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Members of Anthony's Coal Fired Rewards program can nab a buy-one-get-one-free deal on an additional order of chicken wings when they order chicken wings through July 30.





Buffalo's Cafe

Dine-in customers can order $1 wings on Saturday, July 29 at any of the chain's locations.



Buffalo Wild Wings

Dine-in at any location and receive six free wings (boneless or traditional) with a purchase of at least $10.

Fatburger

It's not just wing and pizza spots: Burger chain Fatburger will give you three free wings when you purchase a Fatburger Meal at any of the chain's co-branded locations that house a Buffalo's Express via online order. The order must be placed on July 29 using the code WINGMAN32. The code and deal are also valid on Wednesdays during the month of August.

Fazoli's

Get a free five-piece order of boneless wings with any order placed through Sunday, July 30.

Hook & Reel

Buy a dozen wings and get six more for free through August 5.

Hooters

You know it had to be on the list: Dine-in customers on July 29 will receive 10 free wings with every 10 wings they purchase.

Native Grill & Wings

Wings are just 59 cents each on July 29, whether you dine in or order online. But if you do dine in, you'll also get a $5 coupon to use if you visit again by August 31.

Perdue Farms

Yes, even chicken suppliers are getting in on the Wing Day action. Order six pounds of wings from PerdueFarms.com for just $34.99 — that's about $15 off the regular price — through August 1.

Pizza Hut

Boneless wings are just 75 cents each on July 29 (they come in orders of eight to 48, FYI). The offer is good in-store and online where you'll need to use the coupon code 5G.

Popeyes

Order the chain's six-piece Ghost Pepper wings and you'll get a free side dish. The offer is valid in-store and online for delivery, but you must use the Popeyes App or Popeyes.com to take advantage.

Round Table Pizza

Six wings (boneless or traditional) are just $8 through August 27.

Wing It On!

Dine in or order online on July 29 and you'll get a free six-piece wings with any purchase of $5 or more.

Wingstop

Five free wings can be yours on July 29 when you use the code FREEWINGS on wingstop.com or the Wingstop app.

Zaxby's

Order 10 wings on Friday, July 28 or Saturday, July 29, and you'll get a free additional order of 10 wings, as long as you're a Zax Rewardz member and place your order online or via the app. (You'll need to add both orders of wings to see the deal appear in your cart.)