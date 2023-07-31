There's a national holiday for just about any food you can think of (and you have dedicated food enthusiasts along with big brands to thank for it). Today, July 31, is no exception. It's National Avocado Day, and while in recent years avocados have become a notoriously pricey produce item and the subject of generational warfare, there are still deals or special items to be enjoyed, even if the fruit itself isn't on sale. Here are some National Avocado Day freebies, discounts, and specials, including free guac at Chipotle.

Chipotle

Order online or in the app and use the code AVO2023 for a free small side of guacamole with your order. That's right, for today only, guac isn't extra. But buyer beware: The deal is not available when you order in-person at the restaurant. (Maybe it will be next year when robots take over the guacamole process!)



Del Taco

While not specifically guacamole- or avocado-related, Del Taco is offering free delivery on online orders over $20 through August 13. Signing up for the loyalty program is required, and the deal is not available on third-party apps.



Potbelly

Potbelly Perks members will earn triple points on any order featuring hand-sliced avocados — including their BLTA or Avo Turkey sandwiches or the Powerhouse Salad — through July 31.

Rubio's

Rubio's Rewards members can find a QR code in the app which can be redeemed in-person, or an in-app discount will be applied for online orders, that's good for a free side of chips and guacamole.

Sprinkles

Yes, that's Sprinkles the cupcake brand. They've teamed with Avocados from Mexico on a Dulce de Leche cupcake that includes actual avocado. It's described by Sprinkles as a "delectable banana cupcake that’s studded with pecans and generously filled with a soft dulce de leche core," and topped with "a zesty frosting that blends rich cream cheese and chocolate made with fresh Mexican avocados for a delightful, creamy finish." They're available at Sprinkles locations nationwide through August 6.

