Give Your Kitchen the Spring Refresh It Deserves with These Interior Designer-Approved Storage Solutions

If you’re anything like us, your kitchen is a cluttered mess of ingredients shoved into every nook and cranny of your kitchen cabinets. Finding exactly what you need to complete your recipes is harder than a jigsaw puzzle, so it’s probably time to give your kitchen the refresh it so desperately needs this spring.

Thanks to these storage solutions from interior design extraordinaire Nate Berkus’ Nate Home line on Amazon, your kitchen storage doesn’t have to look clunky and outdated — instead, you can walk into an organized oasis of aesthetically-pleasing bins, shelves, and drawers stocked full of kitchen essentials tucked into their proper place. Shop our favorites below and check out the full storefront here.

The Best Storage Solutions from Nate Home:

18-Inch Divided Turntable Organizer

From spices and seasonings to snacks and servingware, this spinning organizer is designed to help you hold everything you need without worrying about losing it to the back of your cabinet. The four separate compartments keep your pantry essentials from getting cluttered and the transparent design increases your visibility so you never forget about that jar of peanut butter on the top shelf.

2-Tier Plastic 9-Inch Turntable Organizer with Ash Wood Accents

Whether you need to organize your frequently-used seasonings on your countertop or want to make it easier to see your array of fresh herbs in your fridge, this two-tiered turntable is a versatile solution for your kitchen storage needs. The wooden accents elevate the piece to help it match your kitchen’s aesthetic.

2-Tier Sliding Plastic Pull-Out Drawer Organizer

The stacked design of these drawer organizers allows you to capitalize on the vertical space of your shelves, and each organizer slides out for easy restocking access. The extra-tall drawers are great for storing larger items like Mason jars and reusable bottles, while the smaller ones can work for everything from dried goods to cleaning supplies.

Set of 2 Wide Plastic Storage Bin with Handles

If TikTok has taught us anything, it’s that you can never have too many plastic storage bins. The uniform look of these bins will make organizing your pantry not just simpler, but also easier on the eyes. This set of two will let you mix and match to find a place for every single ingredient in your pantry.

Set of 4 Airtight Food Canister Containers with Locking Lids

Get rid of store packaging and decant all your dried goods into these airtight containers. The set of four comes complete with a cereal container as well as small, medium, and large containers so everything from granola to pet food can find a home in your pantry. Plus, the sleek, low-profile design makes these great storage solutions worthy of a spot on your countertop.

2-Pack of Sliding Under Shelf Hanging Pull Out Metal Wire Basket Organizer

Take advantage of the vertical space of your shelves by incorporating these under shelf baskets into your kitchen storage. The install is incredibly simple: Just slide the basket’s hooks onto an existing shelf and it’s ready to use. The open basket is great for storing anything from bread to canned goods to fruit or pasta boxes.

Set of 3 Perforated Metal Bins

Bring an instant-classic storage solution into your kitchen with a set of three or six of these metal bins. Use them in a linen closet to store your dish rags or separate your prepped ingredients into them while you cook. They’re made to last a lifetime so you’ll never run out of uses for them.

Kitchen Cabinet Organizer Rack

Like many of the other kitchen storage solutions in this collection, this wooden rack would fit beautifully on both a countertop or in a cabinet. A shelf riser helps double the amount of space you have on a shelf and displays your products carefully so you don’t lose track of them.

