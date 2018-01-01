Nashville Travel Guide

Nashville Travel Guide

Nashville Travel Guide

F&W features Nashville in 10 Plates—a slideshow of dishes and drinks that represent the booming Music City food scene—plus more insider restaurant picks, fantastic cocktail bars and delicious Southern recipes.

Top Picks

Nashville Restaurants

See All Restaurants

Top Hotel

Nashville Travel: Hutton Hotel

Hutton Hotel

“It’s comfortable, the beds are nice and there’s an espresso machine on every floor,” says chef Erik Anderson. huttonhotel.com

Plus: Best Hotel Bars
Nashville Travel: Hattie B’s

Nashville Travel: Editor’s Pick

  Erik Anderson, an F&W Best New Chef 2012 and co-chef at Nashville’s The Catbird Seat, picks 10 dishes and drinks to try now (photo).
Nashville Travel: The Patterson House
Expert Cocktails

The Patterson House

Toby Maloney designed the menu at this bar named for the Tennessee governor who vetoed the return of statewide Prohibition in 1909.

 
Nashville Travel: Las Paletas Popsicles
F&W Best List

Las Paletas Popsicles

Guadalajara-born sisters Irma and Norma Paz serve paletas (Mexican popsicles) in classic flavors, like hibiscus, guava and tamarind.

 

Recipes from Tennessee Chefs

 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up