Nashville Travel Guide
F&W features Nashville in 10 Plates—a slideshow of dishes and drinks that represent the booming Music City food scene—plus more insider restaurant picks, fantastic cocktail bars and delicious Southern recipes.
Top Picks
Top Hotel
Hutton Hotel
“It’s comfortable, the beds are nice and there’s an espresso machine on every floor,” says chef Erik Anderson. huttonhotel.comPlus: Best Hotel Bars
Expert Cocktails
The Patterson House
Toby Maloney designed the menu at this bar named for the Tennessee governor who vetoed the return of statewide Prohibition in 1909.
F&W Best List
Las Paletas Popsicles
Guadalajara-born sisters Irma and Norma Paz serve paletas (Mexican popsicles) in classic flavors, like hibiscus, guava and tamarind.