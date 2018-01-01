Napa Travel Guide

Napa Travel Guide

Napa Travel Guide

F&W names spectacular restaurants from chefs like Thomas Keller, affordable insider finds, wine touring tips and more. Plus: top California wines.

Top Picks

Napa Restaurants

See All Restaurants

Hotel Pick

The Meritage Resort and Spa

The Meritage Resort and Spa

The 500-room property, built on an 11-acre vineyard where Napa and Sonoma meet, is ideal for exploring both regions. The resort’s tasting room and 22,000-square-foot spa are built into a hillside cave. themeritageresort.com

More Affordable Wine Country Hotels
America’s Best Road Trips

Editor’s Pick

  Road Trip Through Napa Wine Country
Wineries by Bike
Where to Go Next

Wineries by Bike

On their biking and wine tasting tour of Napa Valley, writer Daniel Duane and his ultra-competitive wife overcame all obstacles in pursuit of great wine and food.

 
Oenotri’s Cal-Ital Food
Editor Obsessions

Oenotri’s Cal-Ital Food

Oenotri restaurant has incredible pasta, cured meats and pizzas, but it’s not in Naples—it’s in Napa. Two American chefs channel southern Italy in the heart of California wine country.

 

Recipes from Napa Chefs

 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up