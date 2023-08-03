Nacho Cheese Spill Creates Zesty Traffic Hazard on Arkansas Highway

If you've ever stared at the dashboard of your vehicle and noticed the little traction control light, with its serpentine tracks emanating from the tires of a tiny car icon, you might have wondered when that sucker actually turns on. In most cases, it engages during wet or icy conditions to let you know your traction-control system is working, diverting power to the wheels to grip the road. Or, if you were driving through Arkansas this week, it may be because you just skidded into some nacho cheese.

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) posted photos to its X (formally known as Twitter) account, followed by a repost on Tuesday to its Facebook page, that showed dozens of cans of gooey, golden nacho cheese spilled across a section of Interstate 30, roughly 100 miles southwest of Little Rock, on August 1.

"Taco Tuesday, anyone? A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled today on I-30 west near Prescott," the social media post was captioned. After a brief traffic shutdown, the mess was cleared up, and traffic was on its way, ARDOT said. No injuries from the incident were reported.

Not missing a beat — or an opportunity for puns — Little Rock's KATV Daybreak anchor Cassandra Webb (among other followers with cheesy jokes) chimed in in the comments, quipping, "Nacho ordinary highway spill. Certainly not the best queso scenario. Thankfully, it's all clear, and it's nacho problem anymore." Well played.



Oddly enough, our nation's highways and byways are often a veritable buffet of food spills. In June of last year, we saw 15,000 pounds of hot dog filling ooze across a Pennsylvania roadway. In July of 2022, there must have been an unofficial Italian theme, because an alfredo sauce spill in Tennessee was followed by a tomato spill in California in the same week. And in August 2022, a Coors Light spill splashed beer along I-75, causing hours of delays.