Are You a Mosquito Magnet? Then You Need to Add These Top-Rated Candles to Your Backyard Today

While mosquitoes usually don’t prevent people from hosting poolside lunches or backyard barbecues, they are one of the outdoors’ most aggravating pests. An effective mosquito repellent is absolutely essential if you plan to dine out in your backyard. But not everyone wants their skin to be sticky or smell like chemicals, especially when they’re eating.

The best solution to these pesky pests are these Murphy’s Naturals repellent candles. They’ve earned high praise from Amazon shoppers thanks to their pleasant smell and long life span. And a pack of two is just $24 on Amazon.

To buy: Murphy's Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle 2-Pack, $24 at amazon.com

Made from a mixture of beeswax and soy, Murphy’s candles are DEET-free, using rosemary, peppermint, citronella, lemongrass, and cedarwood oils to naturally repel mosquitoes and other bugs. Each 9-ounce candle lasts for 30 hours, according to the brand, so whether you’re having a dinner party in the backyard, spending the afternoon by the pool, or going on a camping trip, be sure to light these up to maximize mosquito-free fun. And since these naturally citrus-scented oils are chemical-free you don’t have to worry about your picnic absorbing funky aromas. Better yet, at just 3- by 6.6-inches these compact candles don’t take up table space that could be dedicated to your favorite dishes.

More than 4,200 Amazon shoppers agree that Murphy’s repellent candles work just as well as traditional DEET-based sprays. One shopper who is a self-proclaimed “mosquito magnet,” wrote that when they light these candles near the screen door, bugs can’t sneak into the house.

Another shopper found that this is the first repellent candle they’ve used that actually works. “Now I can enjoy my backyard without being attacked by a squadron of tiny bloodsuckers,” they wrote.

If you’re tired of using strong-smelling insect repellents, try these plant-based candles instead. A pack of two is only $24, and it may just save you from legs full of bug bites.

At the time of publishing, the price was $24.

