Our Favorite Mandoline for Evenly Cut Vegetables Is 40% Off at Amazon Right Now

Make 2023 the year of the mandoline.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

A mandoline is one of those kitchen tools you might think you can do without, but really it’s a must-have. For me, life before a mandoline involved much more chopping and slicing whenever I went to make a salad, tart, or soup, and the finished dishes were always lopsided, uneven, and less appetizing than I’d hoped. Many chefs say you should treat your vegetables like meat, so think of a mandoline as a meat slicer, just for your vegetables — it allows you to create even slices every single time, so each morsel can sauté, roast, or even fry to perfection. 

If none of that convinced you that you need a mandoline in your life, maybe this will: Our favorite mandoline is currently 40% off at Amazon, just in time for a full year of precisely sliced vegetables. 

Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline

Amazon

To buy: Mueller Multi Blade Mandoline, $30 with coupon (originally $40) at amazon.com

What stands out to us about the Mueller Mandoline is the price point. For $20 less than your average mandoline, this one offers five interchangeable blades for various thicknesses, including a grater, shredder, coarse shredder, slicer blade, and wavy blade. That means you have enough sizes to craft a visually appealing charcuterie board filled with sliced cheeses, fruits, and vegetables.

When it comes to mandolines, one thing always comes to mind for me beyond musical instruments: safety. However, not only are all five blades extraordinarily sharp, but the mandoline also comes with a grater guard to protect your fingers. 

Beyond safety, this mandoline is also dishwasher-safe and comes with a nice little case to store all the parts, so you never lose track of a single blade. While some say mandolines are sharper because they are used less frequently, I’d expect you’ll be breaking this tool out all the time based on how convenient it is. 

If 2022 was filled with less-than-ideal vegetables, it’s time to make a change. And it all starts with this editor-approved mandoline, which is now 40% off at Amazon.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Mandolines
The 6 Best Mandolines of 2023
Editors Best Kitchen Items
These Are the Best Kitchen Items Our Shopping Editors Bought All Year
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology
Snag Our Favorite Air Fryer While It’s Almost 60% Off at Amazon Right Now
Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte tout
Refresh Your Cookware and Kitchen Appliances with These 25 Deals from Amazon’s New Year Sale — Up to 79% Off
Luma Comfort Clear Ice Cube Maker Machine
It’s Cold Out, but It’s the Best Time to Buy an Ice Maker — Our Favorite Is 40% Off at Amazon
Vacuum Sealer Deals Tout
These Editor-Approved Vacuum Sealers Will Help You Prep and Preserve Food Like a Pro in 2023 — and They’re on Sale
Le Creuset
These 60+ After-Christmas Sales Are the Only Ones to Shop on Amazon Right Now
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bestselling Mandoline With 16,000+ Five-Star Ratings Slices Vegetables 'Like Butter'
top 10 amazon products tout
From Knife Sharpeners to Cast Iron Skillets — Here’s What Food & Wine Readers Loved This Year
All-Clad D5 Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set tout
All-Clad Rarely Goes on Sale — but One of Our Favorite Sets Is Over $500 Off Right Now
Target Kitchen Product Sale
Shop Smart Mugs, Automatic Shredders, and More Handy Kitchen Products That Are Up to 50% Off at Target
Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB Micom Rice Cooker
I Never Wanted a Rice Cooker — Now I’m Not Sure I Could Live Without One
Henckels Statement 7-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set
J.A. Henckels’ Self-Sharpening Knife Set Is the Perfect Gift — and It’s 52% Off Right Now
Very Merry Christmas Deals Tout
Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Has Discounts on Le Creuset, Vitamix, All-Clad, and More Top Kitchen Brands
Stainless Steel French Fry Cutter
Forget Frozen French Fries — This Gadget Cuts Down on the Time and Work of Slicing Potatoes
DASH Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer Tout
The Bestselling Mandolin Slice That Cuts, Slices, and Dices Is on Sale for $32—but Only Until Tonight