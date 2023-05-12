Amazon’s Bestselling Immersion Blender Is on Sale for Just $30 Right Now

A blender comes in handy for so many daily cooking tasks that it's no wonder most home cooks consider it an essential appliance. There’s just one problem: Blenders are often so bulky and heavy that if you have limited counter or cabinet space you might not own one. That’s where a compact hand-held immersion blender steps into the spotlight.

One of the best models out there is the compact Mueller Immersion Blender. It’s made from heavy-duty stainless steel and features a versatile s-shaped blade that can take on all sorts of blending and pureeing projects. Not only does it have more than 34,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, but it’s on sale for just under $30 right now.

This slim stick blender measures 2.55- by 2.55- by 16.9-inches, making it a great option for people with limited storage space. Because of its sleek design, it can be slipped into a cabinet without taking too much space away from cookware. And despite its small size, it’s powerful: The 500-watt motor can blend up smoothies, thick soups, nut butter, chunky salsa, and whip mashed potatoes and heavy cream with ease.

The blender features eight adjustable speed settings (lower speeds should be used for tasks like blending a smoothie, while pureeing a thick soup requires a higher speed). Switching to the “turbo” mode gives the blender a quick burst of extra power, which is especially important to break down big chunks of potato, fruit, or nuts.

The blender is made from durable stainless steel, so it’s not only durable but versatile as well. It comes with the standard s-shape blade attachment (which is also dishwasher-safe), as well as a whisk and milk frother — so it even works on those smaller everyday tasks like adding foam to your coffee or beating eggs.

This hand blender has earned praise from more than 34,000 Amazon shoppers because it's so effective and powerful. One shopper who bought this hand blender to make apple butter wrote that it “works like magic.”

One shopper wanted a new immersion blender for breakfast smoothies when their’s wouldn’t blend frozen fruit. After researching different options they bought the Mueller hand blender. “It does a great job with my smoothies,” they wrote. “In fact, it was better than the professional unit.”

It’s a fast-working time-saver, too. Another shopper who bought this hand blender as a replacement when their old one stopped working wrote that it “races through tasks in seconds.”

If you’re looking for a compact blender that is still versatile and powerful, you need this Mueller Immersion Blender. And now that it's just under $30, this is the perfect time to pick one up.

At the time of publishing the price was $29.

