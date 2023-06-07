This Shopper-Favorite Cold Brew Maker Is Nearly 50% Off Just in Time for Summer

There's nothing like sipping on an ice-cold coffee on a hot summer day, and for years now, cold brew has been the preferred method for many. The best cold brew is smooth, mellow, and a little less acidic. However, making cold brew at home isn’t as easy as it sounds.

In order to achieve those hallmarks, you need a special coffee maker. This Mueller model is a shopper favorite, so much so that over 1,000 shoppers bought one just last week alone. And not only is it an effective buy, but you can also score it at a double discount just ahead of those scorching days.

Amazon

To buy: Mueller 2-Quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker, $23 with coupon (originally $40) at amazon.com

This appliance looks just like a pitcher — it holds up to 2-quarts of coffee, and works with the typical steeping method you find with cold brew. It’s easy to use, you just fill the long fine mesh filter with your coffee grounds. It holds up to 20 tablespoons, depending on how much coffee you’re making or how strong you like it. Then, you fill the pitcher with water, pop it in the fridge, and voila, you have cold brew coffee ready to pour just 12 to 24 hours later.

The pitcher itself is made with shatter-resistant heavy duty plastic, with a sturdy ergonomic handle. Along with the filter that’s inside, you’ll get a removable lid. The lid creates an airtight seal, plus you can easily turn it to leave an opening for easy-pouring when you’re ready to drink the coffee.

This pitcher is great for both coffee, or even tea, and according to the brand, it’ll keep your brew fresh for up to two weeks. It’s designed to fit into most refrigerator doors, so it won't be a hassle to keep it stowed away either.

With over 2,300 perfect ratings on Amazon, shoppers are loving just how easy it is to use, and how delicious the cold brew comes out. “The coffee is silky smooth with no bitterness or aftertaste,” one shopper wrote. “Love this cold brewer! It makes delicious coffee and is easy to use. I like how you can easily take it apart to clean it,” a second customer added, writing that they wish they would have bought it sooner.

Others call out how it’s perfect for hotter days. “Seriously awesome for summertime coffee without spending unnecessary dollars at coffee shops,” one user said. “Poured over ice with a touch of your favorite sweetener and you have a very refreshing summer iced tea,” a fourth noted.

From smooth iced coffees, to experimental iced teas, the Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker is the perfect companion to your kitchen this season. With a perfectly timed double discount, it’s worth grabbing right now.

At the time of publishing, the price was $23.

