This Vegetable Slicer with 20,400+ Five-Star Ratings ‘Makes Chopping a Breeze,’ and It’s 55% Off

Summer brings an influx of fresh vegetables, which we’re happy to turn into no-sweat dishes like salads, sandwiches, and pastas. But, meal after meal, the chopping and slicing can be tedious.

That's why so many shoppers swear by this bestselling Mueller Austria slicer. Thousands of users say the gadget cuts down on prep time with little to no effort. And now’s the perfect time to grab it if you’re looking to do the same, since it’s 55% off.

Amazon

To buy: Mueller Austria 10-in-1 Vegetable Slicer, $23 (originally $50) at amazon.com

No matter if you’re chopping an onion or dicing a pepper, this Mueller Austria slicer is made to easily prep produce in minutes. The gadget has a clam-shell design, with a blade laying flat and a top that moves up and down to press your ingredient, as well as a base that collects food once it has gone through the blades.

It comes with eight blades: three chopping grids for large, small, and garnish-sized cuts, two julienning blades, a grating blade, plus two slicing blades.

For slicing, julienning, and grating, you’ll just move the produce back and forth over the blade, and you can remove the top clamp to make the movement easier. It comes with a safety holder so that you can comfortably slice and shred without worrying about your fingers, too.

From onions, to carrots, potatoes, cheese, or even hard boiled eggs and firm fruits, these blades are up to the task. And, once you’re done, cleaning and storing everything couldn’t be simpler. Use the fork to get out any stuck bits as you hand wash it. Then, just pop any blades you aren't using into the holders provided in the set, and tuck them away for later use.

From the versatility of blades, to its sharpness, and ease of cleaning and storing, shoppers can’t seem to stop raving about it. It’s raked up more than 20,400 perfect ratings on Amazon.

One shopper wrote that it “makes chopping a breeze,” and that the container is big enough to hold a decent amount of vegetables, so they don’t have to empty it often as they prep. They added, “This helps cut so much time when needing to chop multiple vegetables for dishes.”

“I just diced an onion into perfect size pieces in three seconds,” a second person wrote, saying their “life just got a whole lot better” since buying the helpful tool. “This is a great tool to have come summer time. Everything you buy needs to be prepped, diced, and sliced. Whether from the farmers markets, or from your own garden,” one user added.

It’ll be your newest summer kitchen companion, thanks to its efficiency. And, with the over half-off discount, it’s even tougher to turn it down. Score the Mueller Austria Vegetable Slicer now before the deal ends.

At the time of publishing, the price was $23.

