There are so many reasons why summer is our favorite season: the longer days, the warmer weather, our neighbors’ weekend barbecues that we hope we’ll still be invited to. And PepsiCo is trying to add to that list of things to look forward to by announcing the arrival of Mtn Dew Summer Freeze, its newest limited-edition flavor.

The just-released Summer Freeze has a flavor reminiscent of another summer staple, those frozen red, white, and blue bomb pops. According to the Mtn Dew website, it combines the “bold notes of cherry, lemon, and raspberry” with the OG Mtn Dew citrus flavor. The company says it “tastes like the best summer of your life…you know the one.” (Call us optimistic, but we’re hoping this summer is the best one.)

Mtn Dew Summer Freeze is available at U.S. retailers now through the rest of the summer. It will be available in original and zero-sugar versions, and both can be purchased in single 20-ounce bottles, 12-packs of 12-ounce cans. The full-sugar version can also be purchased in six-packs of 16.9-ounce bottles.

The always observant staff at the Mountain Dew Wiki noted that PepsiCo filed a trademark application for the names “Mtn Dew Summer Freeze” and “Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Summer Freeze” last October. A follow-up post on the Dew Drinker Discord (which is a thing that exists) shared that the flavor would be called Summer Freeze, not “Summer Pop,” as it may have previously been known.

Mtn Dew seems to enjoy dropping seasonal flavors (and then to take those flavors off the market after a few short weeks). Last November, the company released Mtn Dew Fruit Quake, which was meant to taste like a much-improved mouthful of, yes, fruitcake. It has also resurrected the fan-fave Pitch Black flavor, which hadn’t been available since 2019, and introduced an amped up Code Red energy drink, which packs 180 eye-opening milligrams of caffeine.

