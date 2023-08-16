Hurry: Amazon Shoppers Love These Trending Kitchen Tools So Much, They’re Bound to Sell Out

If you’re browsing Amazon for kitchen products, chances are you’re looking for bestsellers — or at least highly-rated options that many other shoppers can vouch for. Well, let me let you in on a secret: There’s an entire Amazon storefront dedicated to the products shoppers are loving right now, and it’s called Movers & Shakers.

Right now, Movers & Shakers features trending kitchen and dining products that shoppers can’t stop buying — and many of them are surprisingly affordable. Here, we picked seven of our favorite products at the top of the Movers & Shakers rankings, all under $30. Find a pair of durable silicone oven mitts, a reliable meat thermometer for grilling, and so much more on our list.

Movers & Shakers Deals Under $30

Greater Goods Gray Food Scale

Amazon

For bakers in particular, a kitchen scale is essential because it can measure the weight of flour, sugar, and other dry or wet ingredients down to the gram (it’s also useful for measuring coffee beans). This simple and sleek kitchen scale is only $10, and it can be programmed to display four different units of measurement: grams, ounces, milliliters, and pounds and it has a 11-pound capacity. Plus, it’s only half an inch tall, so it can be slipped inside a drawer when you’re not using it.

This is one of the top-rated kitchen scales on Amazon — more than 121,100 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One shopper called it “well-made and attractive,” and praised the screen, which they wrote is “angled so that it is much easier to see and read than other scales.”

Doqaus Ice Cube Trays, Set of 4

Amazon

Rigid ice cube trays are outdated — not only is ice tricky to pry out, but they can also crack or snap in the freezer. Replace all your plastic ice cube trays with all this bestselling set of four silicone ice cube trays. The compartments for each ice cube has a silicone bottom, so you can easily push each one out, or give the flexible tray a gentle twist to release all the ice cubes at once. They also come with a lid so that you can pop it on top to prevent water spilling out when you’re transferring the trays back to the freezer. These molds are climbing the ranks, and have more than 29,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper wrote that they’re “far, far cry from the metal torture devices they once called ice cube trays.”

Gorilla Grip Silicone Oven Mitts

Amazon

Cotton oven mitts might look soft and comfortable, but they just aren’t practical. They get torn and frayed from frequent use, and can even pick up burn marks. But you’ll face none of those problems with these Gorilla Grip silicone oven mitts. Non-slip silicone means you’ll never drop another pot, and they’re heat-resistant up to 484°F. And if they are stained by grease or other food debris, all it takes to clean them is a rinse with warm water and the swipe of a sponge.

Peach Street Milk Frother

Amazon

If you like to occasionally add a cloud of frothed milk to your coffee drinks, you don’t necessarily need a fancy espresso machine — just grab this now-$9 handheld milk frother instead. With the touch of a button on the handle, this small but powerful whisk froths up milk for lattes, cappuccinos, and other coffee drinks (you can also use it to quickly beat eggs together in a pinch, too). One big benefit of this milk frother is that it’s also easy to clean: Just whisk it in warm water and soap to clear away any leftover milk.

Salbree Silicone Popcorn Maker

Amazon

Movie night at home always calls for a bucket of popcorn. With this silicone popcorn maker you can just pour the kernels inside and pop it in the microwave. One Amazon shopper wrote that it “works so much better than the paper bag.” They added that with this bowl they get “more complete popping with no burning.” It can be cleaned out in the dishwasher, and it’s collapsible, so that when you’re not using it, it can be slipped inside a cabinet.

Aroma Housewares 4-Cup Rice Cooker

Amazon

A reliable rice cooker can make weeknight dinner so much easier (and faster) to prepare. This Aroma Housewares rice cooker can prepare all sorts of one-pot meals and side dishes, including noodle soup, oatmeal, chili, and quinoa in about 20 minutes. And it’s simple to use: Just flip the switch on the front to cook mode. When your food is done, the “warm” light will turn on. Even most inexperienced homecooks will love it — one Amazon shopper wrote that this appliance offers a “foolproof way of cooking rice.” And at $20, it’s a steal for such a useful kitchen appliance.

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon

You don’t need to be a pitmaster to understand the importance of a reliable thermometer. Whether you grill the occasional hamburger or you’re in charge of turkey on Thanksgiving, this ThermoPro digital thermometer will come in handy. The digital display delivers reading within one degree of accuracy in as little as three seconds, according to the brand, and the magnet on the back makes it easy to stick to the side of the refrigerator for easy access — plus it has an easy temperature reference chart on the back.

Amazon shoppers love this meat thermometer — so far, they’ve given it more than more than 94,800 five-star ratings. One shopper loves it so much that they wrote that they’ll “never purchase another brand” of meat thermometer, but “it’s so sturdy [they’ll] probably never need to replace it.”

