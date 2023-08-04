Trending: These Bestselling Back-to-School Lunch Boxes Are Also Great for On-the-Go Adults

Growing up, I remember a multi-compartment container that my mom would pack with snacks for the park or the zoo. A lunch box isn’t just for kids though — in fact, a spacious and versatile lunch bag is essential for any busy adult. And the back-to-school season is the perfect time to pick up one for yourself, even if you’re not headed back to the classroom.

Right now, so many bestselling bento-style lunch boxes and insulated lunch bags are climbing the rankings on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list, as parents grab them for their kids going back to school. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t options for parents, too.

Below, we rounded up eight of our favorite lunch boxes that can accompany you everywhere, from work to the gym to the park. And with prices starting at just $10, deals like this don’t come often.

Bestselling Lunch Boxes on Amazon

FlowFly Insulated Reusable Lunch Bag

Amazon

This lunch box features foam insulation that can keep your food cold for nine hours, as long as you pop two ice packs into the bag, according to the brand. The roomy bag measures 10.24- by 7.48- by 9-inches, so it can fit whole pieces of fruit, two canned drinks, and two additional food storage containers inside. It also has mesh pockets on both sides for additional storage, and comes with both a handle on top and a shoulder strap. Plus, it comes in a bunch of stylish prints, including floral and leopard.

Amathley Bento Box

Amazon

This hard lunch box has tons of space for different snacks. There are five different compartments, including one in the center that comes with a lid for salad dressing or dip. It can fit several different varieties of cut fruit or vegetables like carrots and celery, as well as a full sandwich (as long as it's cut in half). It locks shut with four clips so it's also completely leakproof, according to the brand, and the top is transparent so you can easily identify what’s inside. Another fun feature is that the compartment on the lid holds cutlery, so you’ll never be stranded without a fork.

Tiblue Insulated Lunch Bag

Amazon

According to the brand, this lunch bag features triple foam insulation which can keep food cold for hours. Plus, it has a 12-ounce capacity, which means that it can double as a cooler to take on camping and boating trips — and the fabric is waterproof. This lunch bag has more than 27,000 five-star ratings. One shopper called it a “practical and reliable choice for anyone in need of a dependable lunch storage solution.” They also added that the insulation ensures food stays fresh, and that the zippers “prevent any leakage or mess.”

OmieBox Bento Box

Amazon

A great option for both school lunches (even if you’re a college student or a teacher), this cheerful pink bento-style lunch box has four compartments. The three smaller compartments can fit snacks like fruit, chips, or cookies. The middle compartment can either fit a whole sandwich or it can store the included insulated thermos for hot food like soup or pasta. And since it's made from stainless steel, it can withstand daily use without getting damaged. Although it might have been designed with kids in mind, adults will appreciate its versatility — bring it along on long road trips where you might not be able to stop for lunch.

Freshmage Salad Container

Amazon

This container has three levels: an impressive 52-ounce salad bowl for your favorite greens, a three compartment tray which nests on top, and a lidded 2-ounce salad dressing container which fits in the middle of the tray. The tray is where you can store all your salad toppings so you never have to worry about soggy croutons again. And because the lid snaps shut on four sides, you also never have to worry about leaks and spilled food in your bag.

Bentgo Deluxe Lunch Bag

Amazon

This insulated lunch tote can be used by kids and adults. According to the brand, this lunch box can keep food fresh for up to four hours. The zippered compartment on the outside can hold napkins and utensils, while the inside compartment can fit two smaller food storage containers, as well as “two ice packs, a bottle of water, and room to spare for more ice packs or another snack,” according to one Amazon shopper. The inside and outside material can easily be wiped clean with a wet cloth, and it comes with a shoulder strap so it's easy to bring with you wherever you’re going.

EasyLunchboxes Lunch Boxes, Set of 4

Amazon

These plastic lunch boxes are a great pick for active families because they are no fuss, and easily replaced if they are damaged or stained. The three compartments (one 2.5-cup, one ½-cup, and one ¾-cup) can fit basically any you have mind for snack time — a full sandwich or wrap, handfuls or pretzels or cut up strawberries, a couple dollops of yogurt, salad, or orange slices. Exactly what you want to throw in your bag on a beach day or on your way to the park, these containers are also microwave-safe and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Bentgo Pop Bento-Style Lunch

Amazon

This sleek lunch box might be labeled as kid-friendly, but anyone with an active lifestyle will love it. The lid is contoured to seal the container shut so it won’t leak in your tote bag or backpack. The 5-cup capacity can hold a full sandwich or a large serving of pasta, plus there are two compartments for snacks. It’s microwave-safe so you can reheat your meal at home or at work. And, it comes in lots of playful color combinations, including periwinkle and pink and flame red and turquoise.















