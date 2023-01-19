Love to keep things spicy? Mountain Dew has something special for you.



Just in time for National Hot Sauce Day, Mountain Dew is dropping its first-ever hot sauce, known as Mtn Dew Baja Blast.



Made in partnership with iBurn, a hot sauce shop out of Houston that also has a thriving e-commerce shop, the new spicy offering aims to merge the “iconic tropical lime flavor of the beloved Mtn Dew Baja Blast with habanero peppers, green chiles, and jalapeño peppers,” the company shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine.



There is, however, a catch with this “hot” new food item. You can’t buy it. Instead, you must enter to win one of the 750 limited-edition bottles. Starting today, January 19, hot sauce fans can enter on the company’s official site here. The contest runs from now through February 8 at midnight.

This isn’t the first time the soda company has entered the hot sauce market, either. In 2020, the company partnered with NBA star Joel Embiid for another limited-edition run. Its 2020 version, Thrillist reported, was also in partnership with iBurn, but was far spicier than its latest iteration, measuring more than 2,000,000 on the Scoville scale. Though no longer available to win, you can purchase this bottle on eBay that’s currently going for $200.

Moreover, it appears that Mountain Dew does have a penchant for food. Also in 2020, it dropped an official cookbook, The Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes, in honor of its 80th anniversary. The cookbook, Mountain Dew explained at the time, is “a compilation of fan-made, fan-inspired, and fan-favorite creations from some of the most imaginative culinary minds on the planet” and included nearly 40 recipes “ranging from the quick and easy two-ingredient cupcake treats, to the advanced Code Red Brisket that will entice any BBQ pitmaster.” You can still buy the book on Mountain Dew’s online store, too.

So who knows, maybe one day, it will stop teasing us and actually sell hot sauce on store shelves. In the meantime, you can always enter to win, and share with us over a burrito.

