Now that you’ve bought Mom a well-deserved gift for Mother’s Day, it’s time to treat yourself to something new, too. And while kitchen essentials can get a bit pricey, a little digging can help with that. That’s because there are actually tons of deals happening during Mother’s Day weekend on cookware, appliances, and more. And they’re all hiding on Amazon—up to 78% off.

Amazon is known for its low prices, but you just might find even more sales right now. So if you’re shopping for gifts (and don’t care about their late arrival) or are a mom shopping for yourself, you’ll find all the sales worth shopping in this Mother’s Day Amazon hub. By the way, the page even has sections on most-loved gifts, trendy gifts, and of course, food-lover gifts.

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

Your pots and pans don’t need to be chipping or peeling before it’s time for an upgrade. You loved them, you used them — and now it’s time to switch them out. Some standout deals from top brands include this best-selling Cuisinart nonstick skillet that’s ideal for frying eggs and is 48% off. However, if you’re looking for a set, go with this duo from All-Clad that comes with an 8- and 10-inch pan; it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon. Staub cookware is also marked down for the weekend, including this baking dish set that retains heat and is great for family-style servings or this fun cocotte that’s shaped like a tomato and is just $38.

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

Air fryers just get more popular by the second and this Instant Pot option is no exception. In fact, this air fryer has more than 11,900 five-star ratings from shoppers who use it for pizza, chicken, salmon, vegetables, and beyond. And anyone who loves coffee needs this cold brew maker for the spring and summer. It delivers a cold cup in just 20 minutes and can be stored away in its container that doubles as a pitcher. Oh, and it’s 58% off. Another warm-weather staple is this Cuisinart ice cream maker that churns out customized frozen treats in under 30 minutes — no ice or salt needed!

Amazon

Best Kitchen Knife Deals

Knives not as sharp as they used to be? Go with this 20-piece J.A. Henckels knife set. It comes with a sleek block that holds all the essentials and then some, including paring, utility, and santoku knives. Grab it while it’s 69% off. But if you just need just one knife that’s highly versatile, the brand also has this popular 8-inch chef’s knife that’s 41% off, too. And if your knives are always dull, consider this Calphalon option. The set comes with four knives and kitchen shears. Plus, the knife block is designed with sharpening blades that keep your knives in prime condition when you stow them away.

Amazon

Best Entertaining Deals

Having guests over when the weather heats up? You’ll need some entertaining essentials for that. This charcuterie board is seriously genius. It has slots for crackers and dips, a wide serving area for meats and cheeses, as well as a hidden drawer storing little knives and labels. This bowl plate set is also a top-seller on Amazon with more than 10,000 five-star ratings. It has a flat bottom with raised edges, making it perfect for saucy dishes, soups, and pasta. Plus, Lenox has spring-style options, too. Bowls and plates with this pretty butterfly design are all on sale, including this Lenox mug set that’s currently 32% off.

Amazon

Best Dining Furniture Deals

And with those guests over, you’ll need a place to eat. Amazon is dropping deals on both indoor and outdoor furniture from popular brands, including pieces like this Ashley Furniture counter-height dining table. It has a cool, industrial design with its dark wood surfaces and metallic legs, and it’s $128 off. This stylish outdoor dining set is also a popular choice thanks to its light wood appearance and ample seating options. The four-piece option comes with two chairs, a bench, and a table, however, it’s also available in sets of three, five, six, and seven.