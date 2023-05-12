What to Buy Trending Products & Deals The 55 Best Amazon Kitchen Deals Happening This Mother’s Day Weekend—Up to 78% Off Featuring sales on Staub, Cuisinart, Ninja, and more. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Best Deal Overall: J.A. Henckels 20-Piece Statement Knife Set, $160 (originally $510) Now that you’ve bought Mom a well-deserved gift for Mother’s Day, it’s time to treat yourself to something new, too. And while kitchen essentials can get a bit pricey, a little digging can help with that. That’s because there are actually tons of deals happening during Mother’s Day weekend on cookware, appliances, and more. And they’re all hiding on Amazon—up to 78% off. Amazon is known for its low prices, but you just might find even more sales right now. So if you’re shopping for gifts (and don’t care about their late arrival) or are a mom shopping for yourself, you’ll find all the sales worth shopping in this Mother’s Day Amazon hub. By the way, the page even has sections on most-loved gifts, trendy gifts, and of course, food-lover gifts. 15 Clever Food-Saving Kitchen Finds Guaranteed to Keep Produce Fresh for Days and Days Amazon Best Cookware Deals Your pots and pans don’t need to be chipping or peeling before it’s time for an upgrade. You loved them, you used them — and now it’s time to switch them out. Some standout deals from top brands include this best-selling Cuisinart nonstick skillet that’s ideal for frying eggs and is 48% off. However, if you’re looking for a set, go with this duo from All-Clad that comes with an 8- and 10-inch pan; it’s on sale and has a hidden coupon. Staub cookware is also marked down for the weekend, including this baking dish set that retains heat and is great for family-style servings or this fun cocotte that’s shaped like a tomato and is just $38. Cuisinart 9-Inch Nonstick Skillet, $31 (originally $60) Le Creuset Heritage Square Casserole, $81 (originally $115) All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $60 with coupon (originally $110) Henckels Clad Impulse 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $210 (originally $350) Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $75 (originally $168) Staub Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish Set, $50 (originally $120) Calphalon Classic Oil-Infused Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set, $200 (originally $300) Lodge Classic Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (originally $35) Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse Oven, $240 (originally $300) Staub Ceramic Petite Tomato Cocotte, $38 (originally $57) Carote White Granite Removable Handle Cookware Set, $90 (originally $130) Amazon Best Appliance Deals Air fryers just get more popular by the second and this Instant Pot option is no exception. In fact, this air fryer has more than 11,900 five-star ratings from shoppers who use it for pizza, chicken, salmon, vegetables, and beyond. And anyone who loves coffee needs this cold brew maker for the spring and summer. It delivers a cold cup in just 20 minutes and can be stored away in its container that doubles as a pitcher. Oh, and it’s 58% off. Another warm-weather staple is this Cuisinart ice cream maker that churns out customized frozen treats in under 30 minutes — no ice or salt needed! Instant Pot Instant Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer, $80 (originally $140) Whall 4-Slice Stainless-Steel Toaster, $46 with coupon (originally $250) Instant Pot Cold Brewer Coffee Maker, $50 (originally $120) Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, $77 (originally $165) Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, $199 (originally $399) KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper, $40 (originally $60) Philips Viva Pasta and Noodle Maker, $144 (originally $180) Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker, $28 (originally $35) Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $280 (originally $380) NutriBullet Blender Combo, $110 (originally $150) Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer, $130 (originally $230) Amazon Best Kitchen Knife Deals Knives not as sharp as they used to be? Go with this 20-piece J.A. Henckels knife set. It comes with a sleek block that holds all the essentials and then some, including paring, utility, and santoku knives. Grab it while it’s 69% off. But if you just need just one knife that’s highly versatile, the brand also has this popular 8-inch chef’s knife that’s 41% off, too. And if your knives are always dull, consider this Calphalon option. The set comes with four knives and kitchen shears. Plus, the knife block is designed with sharpening blades that keep your knives in prime condition when you stow them away. J.A. Henckels Classic 8-Inch Chef’s Knife, $69 (originally $116) McCook 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set with Sharpener, $48 (originally $80) Mosfiata 8-Inch Professional Chef's Knife, $30 (originally $70) Victorinox Wood Carving Knife, $52 (originally $83) J.A. Henckels 20-Piece Statement Knife Set, $160 (originally $510) Cuisinart 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set with Block, $79 (originally $110) Calphalon Self-Sharpening 6-Piece Cutlery Knife Block Set, $150 (originally $180) Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Color Knife Set, $25 (originally $65) Farberware 15-Piece Forged Triple Riveted Knife Block Set, $41 (originally $51) KitchenAid Gourmet 14-Piece Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block Set, $64 (originally $100) Amazon Best Entertaining Deals Having guests over when the weather heats up? You’ll need some entertaining essentials for that. This charcuterie board is seriously genius. It has slots for crackers and dips, a wide serving area for meats and cheeses, as well as a hidden drawer storing little knives and labels. This bowl plate set is also a top-seller on Amazon with more than 10,000 five-star ratings. It has a flat bottom with raised edges, making it perfect for saucy dishes, soups, and pasta. Plus, Lenox has spring-style options, too. Bowls and plates with this pretty butterfly design are all on sale, including this Lenox mug set that’s currently 32% off. Lenox Butterfly Meadow 4-Piece Mug Set, $34 (originally $50) Artthome Stainless Steel 4-Piece Taco Holders, $17 (originally $20) Y Yhy Pasta Bowl Plate Set, $31 with coupon (originally $50) Mikasa Regent Bead 65-Piece Silverware Set, $180 (originally $300) Elama Ceramic Stoneware Condiment Appetizer Set, $19 (originally $40) Smirly Bamboo Charcuterie Board Set, $34 with coupon (originally $50) JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses Set, $30 (originally $50) Netany Water Carafe with Flip Top Lid Set, $12 (originally $20) Oneida Flight 45-Piece Stainless-Steel Flatware Set, $60 (originally $85) Royal Doulton Pacific Mixed Patterns Accent Plate Set, $40 (originally $70) Corelle Vitrelle 6-Piece Salad Plate Set, $28 (originally $37) Amazon Best Dining Furniture Deals And with those guests over, you’ll need a place to eat. Amazon is dropping deals on both indoor and outdoor furniture from popular brands, including pieces like this Ashley Furniture counter-height dining table. It has a cool, industrial design with its dark wood surfaces and metallic legs, and it’s $128 off. This stylish outdoor dining set is also a popular choice thanks to its light wood appearance and ample seating options. The four-piece option comes with two chairs, a bench, and a table, however, it’s also available in sets of three, five, six, and seven. CangLong Modern Plastic Dining Chair Set, $108 (originally $169) Ashley Furniture Skempton Dining Table and Chair Set, $650 (originally $796) Christopher Knight Home Della Acacia Wood Dining Table, $215 (originally $316) Walker Edison Fehr Modern Bookmatch Buffet, $173 (originally $359) Safavieh Home Blanchard Curved Spindle Chair Set, $153 (originally $320) Flash Furniture Rattan Outdoor Restaurant Stack Chair Set, $165 (originally $453) Walker Edison Delray Classic 4-Piece Acacia Wood Dining Set, $840 (originally $945) Ashley Furniture Odium Counter-Height Dining Table and Bar Stool Set, $214 (originally $342) Crosley Furniture 5-Piece Palm Harbor Outdoor Wicker Dining Set, $509 (originally $1,009) Walker Edison Douglas Industrial Faux Leather Armless Dining Chair Set, $166 (originally $245) Casual Home Solid Hardwood Top Kitchen Island, $125 (originally $230) Novogratz Helix 3-Shelf Metal Rolling Bar Cart, $45 (originally $70) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Shoppers Say This Ninja Blender with Over 37,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 'Worth Every Penny'—and It's Only $70 We Were Shocked by How Many Kitchen and Home Deals Are Hidden in This Retailer’s Sale Selection These Glass Storage Containers That Shoppers Say ‘Keep Food Fresh Longer’ Are 45% Off