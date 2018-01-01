Food & Wine
Mother's Day Recipes
Mother's Day Cakes
Treat Mom with the best cake recipes from lemon bundts to chocolate layer cakes.
Cake Recipes
Chocolate Desserts
Cupcake Recipes
Shortcakes
Mother's Day Dessert Ideas »
Mother's Day
9 Beautiful Cakes for Mother's Day
Holidays + Events
Ultimate Layer Cakes and Decorating Tips
Lifestyle
5 Ways to Get the Most from Your Cake
Cake
7 Best Simple Chocolate Cakes
Cooking Techniques
5 Easy Icebox Cakes
Mother's Day
10 Best-Ever Desserts for Mother's Day
News
Hostess Releases Grown-Up, Bite-Sized Snack Cakes
News
Duff Goldman Is Engaged and He Proposed With the Perfect Ring
How To
The Best Way To Turn a Layer Cake Into a Sheet Cake
How to Cut Cake Layers with Dental Floss
F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple demos a genius trick for cutting cake ...
F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple demos a genius trick for cutting cake layers with dental floss.
Mother's Day Cake Recipes
German Chocolate Cake
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Chocolate Truffle Layer Cake
Fresh Fruit Cake
Dulce de Leche Layer Cake
Rum-Mocha Walnut Layer Cake
Double-Chocolate Layer Cake
Japanese Fruit Cake
Mom's Chocolate Cake
Strawberry Shortcake with Star Anise Sauce
Mother's Day Inspiration
Mother's Day Drinks
Mother's Day Lunch
Mother's Day Cupcakes
Mother's Day Gifts
Mother's Day
7 Easy Mother’s Day Recipes to Make with Kids
10 Best-Ever Desserts for Mother's Day
7 Easy Cakes for Beginner Bakers
9 Beautiful Cakes for Mother's Day
Cake Ideas
Plan 12 Months of Cake
Cakes
Chocolate Cakes
Layer Cakes
Carrot Cake Recipes
Coffee Cakes
5 Easy Icebox Cakes
7 Awesome Upside-Down Cakes
9 Best Bundt Cakes
