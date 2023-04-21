You'll Never Guess Who Has the Best Mother's Day Gifts This Year

There are some moms out there who the whole neighborhood agrees is the best cook in the world. There are others who have legendary chops as hostesses. And there are those moms, like my mother-in-law, who are masters of the tastiest cakes. For those moms, you know that you want to gift her a beautiful, practical piece of kitchenware that both looks good and that she can use.

But how do you choose the right gift for a much-loved and appreciated mom (or grandma, or aunt, or whomever you want to celebrate) in your life? There’s no better place to look than Anthropologie’s Mother’s Day Gift Shop. It’s full of pieces that are sure to delight moms who enjoy spending time in the kitchen, from pie plates to tumblers, decorated with elaborate designs in a rainbow array of eye-catching colors. Each one is a piece that she’ll be thrilled to display on her kitchen counter.

Moms spend so much time serving others. They deserve at least a few of these attractive, feminine pieces to bring a little joy to their kitchens. Below, shop 10 of our favorites items from the Anthropologie’s Mother’s Day Gift Shop — all of them under $50.

The Best Pieces from the Anthropology Mother’s Day Gift Shop

Luna Tea for One Set

Anthropologie

To buy: $38 on anthropologie.com

Decorated with a playful pink, blue, and yellow spring flower pattern, this set includes a teapot and mug that stack on top of each other for easy storage. Sometimes all your mom wants is to enjoy a hot cup of tea by herself, and this set is perfect for when solo time calls. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, too.

Old Havana Butter Dish

Anthropologie

To buy: $34 on anthropologie.com

The intricate detail on this glazed stoneware butter dish will be an eye-catching accent on your mom’s kitchen counter. And when she puts it out on her dinner table when guests are over, everyone is sure to comment on it approvingly. It comes with both a lid and tray, and at the end of the night both pieces can be cleaned in the dishwasher. The Iris blue color is especially pretty, but it also comes in mint.

Nelda Wide Canister

Anthropologie

To buy: $28 on anthropologie.com

If your mom is an avid baker, chances are she might have clear plastic containers stuffed in her cabinet where she stores her flour and sugar. She’s probably used these for years, but has never had time to replace them. This wide canister is the perfect size for all the dry ingredients she needs for baking, and the bold white lettering that reads “Ciao Bella” against the soft green background is so much more stylish that her beat up plastic containers. Maybe she’ll even display them on her counter.

Lilypad Small Cake Stand

Anthropologie

To buy: $38 on anthropoligie.com

Mom deserves a place to proudly display her baked confections. This bold cake stand is designed to look like a lilypad. The green glaze gives it a fresh, quirky feel that will make her desserts stand out on the table. Plus, she won’t have to worry about scraping the frosting off at the end of the night — it’s safe to clean in the dishwasher. It also comes in a large size for $58.

Jerrelle Guy Pitcher

Anthropologie

To buy: $38 on anthropoligie.com

If your mom is in charge of hosting warm-weather barbecues and picnics, she’ll appreciate this elegant pitcher. Perfect for serving iced tea or crisp cocktails when friends and family are over, it’s decorated with a summer flower and butterfly design. And for those days when she’s not using it, it’s a pretty vessel for a bunch of flowers. When it comes time to wash it out before her next party, she can just pop it in the dishwasher.

Set of 4 Bistro Garden Tile Measuring Cups

Anthropologie

To buy: $38 on anthropologie.com

I’m willing to bet your mom’s measuring cups have been through a lot all these years, and there’s a good chance she’s ready for a new set. This set of four comes with 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, and 1 cup sizes, which nest inside each other. And these aren’t your average looking measuring cups either, which are typically plain plastic or stainless steel — the tiled design features butterflies and flowers for extra flair.

Abelle Pie Dish

Anthropologie

To buy: $48 at anthropologie.com

This is a pie dish that speaks to your mom’s personality — bubbly, friendly, approachable. Most pie dishes are made from boring glass or ceramic, but the bottom of this one is decorated with spritz of multi-colored butterflies — which is revealed as each slice of pie is removed. This pie dish is safe in the oven up to 482°F, and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Elena Loaf Pan

Anthropologie

To buy: $38 at anthropologie.com

This minimalist white loaf pan has a vintage look, but it will likely match the rest of your mom’s bakeware. The delicate leaf pattern around the rim adds to its rustic charm. A loaf pan is a great addition to your mom’s cookware collection because it allows her to make a wider variety of cakes and breads — and if she already has one, I can guarantee this is prettier than the old aluminum one in the back of her cabinet right now.

Valeria Coupe Glass

Anthropologie

To buy: $18 at anthropologie.com

This adorable coupe glass is exactly what your mom needs right now. It’s not entirely practical, but it’s so pretty that it doesn’t matter. The heart-shaped bowl and transparent pink blown glass is glamorous and elegant (just like Mom, probably). This glass will look so charming on her bar cart, and it might even remind her how much you love her.

Nathalie Lete Helena Apron

Anthropologie

To buy: $32 at anthropologie.com

This cheerful apron decorated with a bouquet of red, orange, and purple flowers adds a touch of something beautiful to the messy work of cooking and baking. Even though it’s likely to get stained (spaghetti sauce leaves a mark!) there’s a chance she’ll be excited to put it on no matter how dirty it gets thanks to the joyful pattern. It has two pockets in the front for easy access to tools like her wooden soup spoon, and its machine washable.

