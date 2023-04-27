13 Amazon Cookware Deals to Shop for Mother's Day, Including Le Creuset, All-Clad, and More Up to 50% Off

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and if your mom's big into cooking, they likely have a few cookware pieces on their wish list. And it always pays to grab something they'd love while it's on sale.

That's why we went ahead and combed through Amazon for some of the best deals on cookware, so you can score faves without the hassle of scanning page after page.

Grab items from top-brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Calphalon, Lodge, and more at discounts up to 50% off.

Best Mother’s Day Cookware Deals on Amazon

From options to overhaul your mom’s collection, to more special pieces well-worth splurging on, there are a few options for you to pick up. But one deal that’s definitely tough to overlook is this nonstick skillet set from All-Clad.

It’s marked down to $60 for two pans — an 8-inch and a 10-inch, with the brand's nonstick coating and aluminum stainless steel base. These pans are perfect if your mom loves to cook eggs or other delicate foods that tend to stick easily. They both have higher walls for neater cooking, and then can go into the oven up to 500℉. Plus the two pan sizes are a versatile pairing for any need she might have. If stainless steel is more her style, All-Clad has a 10-piece set on sale, along with a singular 9-inch nonstick skillet worth grabbing.

To buy: All-Clad 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $60 with coupon (originally $110) at amazon.com

For a complete collection of nonstick pans, the GreenPan Valencia set that's over $100 off has everything they’d need. It comes with 11 pieces: 8-, 9.5-, and 11-inch skillets; 2- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart skillet with lid, and a 5-quart casserole with a lid.

They work on all stovetops, including induction, and can go into the oven up to 600℉. With shoppers calling the set the best they’ve ever owned, it’s worth picking up.

To buy: GreenPan Valencia Pro Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set, $260 (originally $400) at amazon.com

If you’re ready to splurge on your mom, look no further than this shallow oven from Le Creuset. It comes in a bright white, along with a few other colors like sea salt and mariselle, on sale for $180. It’s the perfect gift that’s equally special as it is functional.

Since it’s Le Creuset, they’ll get the classic enameled cast iron material for easy cooking, and it’ll go from stovetop to oven without any worry. It has a similar shape to a Dutch oven — just a touch shorter and wider, making it perfect for braising, but also for making soups, stews, sauces, as well as frying. If they’re in need of a piece with a heftier capacity, especially if your mom cooks for a lot of people or likes to prepare batches meals ahead of time, the Lodge 7.25-quart Dutch oven is 41% off right now, too.

To buy: Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, $180 (originally $290) at amazon.com

Another perfect pick for moms is this Lodge cast iron skillet. It’s our favorite pick for cast iron pans, mainly because it passes nearly every mark. It’s easy to use, cooks food evenly, plus it’s easy to clean and maintain. There’s not much more you can ask for.

It also comes with a silicone holder to pop onto the handle for heat-free maneuvering. And, now that it's on sale for $25, it’s a great gift to grab your mom ahead of Mother’s day.

To buy: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Silicone Handle Holder, $25 (originally $41) at amazon.com

These pieces, and so many more are discounted on Amazon, awaiting their place on your mom’s stovetop. But don’t wait too long to score them, since the holiday is coming up fast. Shop even more Mother’s Day cookware deals below.

To buy: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $22 (originally $40) at amazon.com

To buy: Le Creuset 9-Inch Cast Iron Signature Skillet, $121 (originally $175) at amazon.com

To buy: Calphalon 8-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $240 (originally $400) at amazon.com

To buy: All-Clad D3 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $700 (originally $1,160) at amazon.com

To buy: GreenPan Valencia Pro 12-Inch Nonstick Skillet, $64 (originally $90) at amazon.com

To buy: All-Clad 9-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan, $100 (originally $150) at amazon.com

To buy: Lodge 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $100 (originally $168) at amazon.com

To buy: T-fal 12.5-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan, $36 (originally $60) at amazon.com

To buy: Misen 10-Inch Stainless Steel Full Clad Frying Pan, $50 (originally $75) at amazon.com

To buy: GreenPan Chatham 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $100 (originally $200) at amazon.com