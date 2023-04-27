What to Buy Trending Products & Deals 13 Amazon Cookware Deals to Shop for Mother's Day, Including Le Creuset, All-Clad, and More Up to 50% Off Prices start at $22. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington Mother's Day is right around the corner, and if your mom's big into cooking, they likely have a few cookware pieces on their wish list. And it always pays to grab something they'd love while it's on sale. That's why we went ahead and combed through Amazon for some of the best deals on cookware, so you can score faves without the hassle of scanning page after page. Grab items from top-brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Calphalon, Lodge, and more at discounts up to 50% off. Best Mother’s Day Cookware Deals on Amazon Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $22 (originally $40) All-Clad 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $60 with coupon (originally $110) Le Creuset 9-Inch Cast Iron Signature Skillet, $121 (originally $175) GreenPan Valencia Pro Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set, $260 (originally $400) Calphalon 8-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $240 (originally $400) Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, $180 (originally $290) All-Clad D3 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $700 (originally $1,160) GreenPan Valencia Pro 12-Inch Nonstick Skillet, $64 (originally $90) All-Clad 9-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan, $100 (originally $150) Lodge 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $100 (originally $168) T-fal 12.5-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan, $36 (originally $60) Misen 10-Inch Stainless Steel Full Clad Frying Pan, $50 (originally $75) Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Silicone Handle Holder, $25 (originally $41) GreenPan Chatham 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $100 (originally $200) From options to overhaul your mom’s collection, to more special pieces well-worth splurging on, there are a few options for you to pick up. But one deal that’s definitely tough to overlook is this nonstick skillet set from All-Clad. It’s marked down to $60 for two pans — an 8-inch and a 10-inch, with the brand's nonstick coating and aluminum stainless steel base. These pans are perfect if your mom loves to cook eggs or other delicate foods that tend to stick easily. They both have higher walls for neater cooking, and then can go into the oven up to 500℉. Plus the two pan sizes are a versatile pairing for any need she might have. If stainless steel is more her style, All-Clad has a 10-piece set on sale, along with a singular 9-inch nonstick skillet worth grabbing. Amazon To buy: All-Clad 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $60 with coupon (originally $110) at amazon.com For a complete collection of nonstick pans, the GreenPan Valencia set that's over $100 off has everything they’d need. It comes with 11 pieces: 8-, 9.5-, and 11-inch skillets; 2- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 3-quart skillet with lid, and a 5-quart casserole with a lid. They work on all stovetops, including induction, and can go into the oven up to 600℉. With shoppers calling the set the best they’ve ever owned, it’s worth picking up. Amazon To buy: GreenPan Valencia Pro Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set, $260 (originally $400) at amazon.com If you’re ready to splurge on your mom, look no further than this shallow oven from Le Creuset. It comes in a bright white, along with a few other colors like sea salt and mariselle, on sale for $180. It’s the perfect gift that’s equally special as it is functional. Since it’s Le Creuset, they’ll get the classic enameled cast iron material for easy cooking, and it’ll go from stovetop to oven without any worry. It has a similar shape to a Dutch oven — just a touch shorter and wider, making it perfect for braising, but also for making soups, stews, sauces, as well as frying. If they’re in need of a piece with a heftier capacity, especially if your mom cooks for a lot of people or likes to prepare batches meals ahead of time, the Lodge 7.25-quart Dutch oven is 41% off right now, too. Amazon To buy: Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, $180 (originally $290) at amazon.com Another perfect pick for moms is this Lodge cast iron skillet. It’s our favorite pick for cast iron pans, mainly because it passes nearly every mark. It’s easy to use, cooks food evenly, plus it’s easy to clean and maintain. There’s not much more you can ask for. It also comes with a silicone holder to pop onto the handle for heat-free maneuvering. And, now that it's on sale for $25, it’s a great gift to grab your mom ahead of Mother’s day. Amazon To buy: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Silicone Handle Holder, $25 (originally $41) at amazon.com These pieces, and so many more are discounted on Amazon, awaiting their place on your mom’s stovetop. But don’t wait too long to score them, since the holiday is coming up fast. Shop even more Mother’s Day cookware deals below. Was this page helpful? 