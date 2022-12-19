The Most Popular Christmas Cookie in Every State, According to Google

Cookie swap, anyone?

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Updated on December 19, 2022
If you spent the first week of December searching for holiday cookie recipes, you’re not alone. In fact, you might see your internet history reflected in Google’s state-by-state sugary sweet cookie search results. 

According to Google Trends data, first published by Axios, a lot of people took to the internet between December 3 and December 9 to hunt down different cookies (to buy or to bake, we don't know, but either way, it's a tasty search). However, there was one cookie that topped them all: gingerbread. According to Google, gingerbread cookies were the most searched seasonal cookie in seven states and Washington D.C. (A Google Trends spokesperson told the outlet that to top the list in each state, that particular cookie had to be “uniquely searched, as a term that is over-represented in a region compared to the country.”) 

Christmas cookies trends map

Courtesy of Google

The second most searched-for cookies were peanut butter cookies, which were the most frequently Googled in seven states. But these two types of holiday sweets weren’t alone. “International cookies” — a designation that included Italian Christmas cookiesMexican Christmas cookies, and Polish Christmas cookies — were the most searched for in six states, followed by basic (but no less delicious) sugar cookies

Interestingly, we seem to have collectively gotten over our keto phase, at least during the holiday season. This time last year, keto cookies and gluten-free cookies were among the most searched for in a combined eight states, but they didn’t even make a single appearance this December. 

Want to see what your state is searching? Keep scrolling to find out. 

Alabama: Polish Christmas Cookies
Alaska: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Arizona: Mexican Christmas Cookies
Arkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies
California: Mini Christmas Cookies
Colorado: Snowball Cookies
Connecticut: Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware: Italian Christmas Cookies
District of Columbia: Gingerbread Cookies
Florida: Christmas Butter Cookies
Georgia: Gingerbread Cookies
Hawaii: Ube Christmas Cookies
Idaho: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Illinois: Christmas Bar Cookies
Indiana: Mexican Wedding Cookies
Iowa: Spritz Cookies
Kansas: Hot Chocolate Cookies
Kentucky: Royal Icing Christmas Cookies
Louisiana: Gingerbread Cookies
Maine: Italian Christmas Cookies
Maryland: German Christmas Cookies
Massachusetts: Linzer Cookies
Michigan: Polish Christmas Cookies
Minnesota: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Mississippi: Gingerbread Cookies
Missouri: Red Velvet Cookies
Montana: Gingerbread Cookies
Nebraska: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Nevada: Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies
New Hampshire: Candy Cane Cookies
New Jersey: Italian Christmas Cookies
New Mexico: Christmas Sugar Cookies
New York: Italian Christmas Cookies
North Carolina: Moravian Cookies
North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas Cookies
Oregon: Gingerbread Cookies
Pennsylvania: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina: Gingerbread Cookies
South Dakota: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Tennessee: Christmas Bar Cookies
Texas: Springerle Cookies
Utah: Candy Cane Cookies
Vermont: Gingerbread Cookies
Virginia: Christmas Bar Cookies
Washington: Christmas Bar Cookies
West Virginia: Mexican Wedding Cookies
Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossoms
Wyoming: Christmas Sugar Cookies

