The Most Popular Christmas Cookie in Every State, According to Google

If you spent the first week of December searching for holiday cookie recipes, you’re not alone. In fact, you might see your internet history reflected in Google’s state-by-state sugary sweet cookie search results.



According to Google Trends data, first published by Axios, a lot of people took to the internet between December 3 and December 9 to hunt down different cookies (to buy or to bake, we don't know, but either way, it's a tasty search). However, there was one cookie that topped them all: gingerbread. According to Google, gingerbread cookies were the most searched seasonal cookie in seven states and Washington D.C. (A Google Trends spokesperson told the outlet that to top the list in each state, that particular cookie had to be “uniquely searched, as a term that is over-represented in a region compared to the country.”)



Courtesy of Google

The second most searched-for cookies were peanut butter cookies, which were the most frequently Googled in seven states. But these two types of holiday sweets weren’t alone. “International cookies” — a designation that included Italian Christmas cookies, Mexican Christmas cookies, and Polish Christmas cookies — were the most searched for in six states, followed by basic (but no less delicious) sugar cookies.



Interestingly, we seem to have collectively gotten over our keto phase, at least during the holiday season. This time last year, keto cookies and gluten-free cookies were among the most searched for in a combined eight states, but they didn’t even make a single appearance this December.



Want to see what your state is searching? Keep scrolling to find out.



Alabama: Polish Christmas Cookies

Alaska: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Arizona: Mexican Christmas Cookies

Arkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies

California: Mini Christmas Cookies

Colorado: Snowball Cookies

Connecticut: Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware: Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia: Gingerbread Cookies

Florida: Christmas Butter Cookies

Georgia: Gingerbread Cookies

Hawaii: Ube Christmas Cookies

Idaho: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Illinois: Christmas Bar Cookies

Indiana: Mexican Wedding Cookies

Iowa: Spritz Cookies

Kansas: Hot Chocolate Cookies

Kentucky: Royal Icing Christmas Cookies

Louisiana: Gingerbread Cookies

Maine: Italian Christmas Cookies

Maryland: German Christmas Cookies

Massachusetts: Linzer Cookies

Michigan: Polish Christmas Cookies

Minnesota: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Mississippi: Gingerbread Cookies

Missouri: Red Velvet Cookies

Montana: Gingerbread Cookies

Nebraska: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Nevada: Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies

New Hampshire: Candy Cane Cookies

New Jersey: Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico: Christmas Sugar Cookies

New York: Italian Christmas Cookies

North Carolina: Moravian Cookies

North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas Cookies

Oregon: Gingerbread Cookies

Pennsylvania: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina: Gingerbread Cookies

South Dakota: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Tennessee: Christmas Bar Cookies

Texas: Springerle Cookies

Utah: Candy Cane Cookies

Vermont: Gingerbread Cookies

Virginia: Christmas Bar Cookies

Washington: Christmas Bar Cookies

West Virginia: Mexican Wedding Cookies

Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossoms

Wyoming: Christmas Sugar Cookies