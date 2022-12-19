News The Most Popular Christmas Cookie in Every State, According to Google Cookie swap, anyone? By Jelisa Castrodale Jelisa Castrodale Jelisa Castrodale is an acclaimed writer based in the American South who has spent over a decade covering food, culture, travel, and sports for publications on both sides of the Atlantic. She has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.Expertise: food, travel, pop culture.Experience: Jelisa Castrodale's work has appeared on MSN, NBC Sports, People, VICE, and USA Today, among other publications. She is also a former Jeopardy! champion who should probably stop mentioning that in conversation. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Updated on December 19, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Yin Yang / Getty Images If you spent the first week of December searching for holiday cookie recipes, you’re not alone. In fact, you might see your internet history reflected in Google’s state-by-state sugary sweet cookie search results. According to Google Trends data, first published by Axios, a lot of people took to the internet between December 3 and December 9 to hunt down different cookies (to buy or to bake, we don't know, but either way, it's a tasty search). However, there was one cookie that topped them all: gingerbread. According to Google, gingerbread cookies were the most searched seasonal cookie in seven states and Washington D.C. (A Google Trends spokesperson told the outlet that to top the list in each state, that particular cookie had to be “uniquely searched, as a term that is over-represented in a region compared to the country.”) Courtesy of Google The second most searched-for cookies were peanut butter cookies, which were the most frequently Googled in seven states. But these two types of holiday sweets weren’t alone. “International cookies” — a designation that included Italian Christmas cookies, Mexican Christmas cookies, and Polish Christmas cookies — were the most searched for in six states, followed by basic (but no less delicious) sugar cookies. 16 Festive Christmas Cookie Recipes to Make This Holiday Interestingly, we seem to have collectively gotten over our keto phase, at least during the holiday season. This time last year, keto cookies and gluten-free cookies were among the most searched for in a combined eight states, but they didn’t even make a single appearance this December. Want to see what your state is searching? Keep scrolling to find out. Alabama: Polish Christmas CookiesAlaska: Christmas Sugar CookiesArizona: Mexican Christmas CookiesArkansas: Kitchen Sink Christmas CookiesCalifornia: Mini Christmas CookiesColorado: Snowball CookiesConnecticut: Italian Christmas CookiesDelaware: Italian Christmas CookiesDistrict of Columbia: Gingerbread CookiesFlorida: Christmas Butter CookiesGeorgia: Gingerbread CookiesHawaii: Ube Christmas CookiesIdaho: Christmas Sugar CookiesIllinois: Christmas Bar CookiesIndiana: Mexican Wedding CookiesIowa: Spritz CookiesKansas: Hot Chocolate CookiesKentucky: Royal Icing Christmas CookiesLouisiana: Gingerbread CookiesMaine: Italian Christmas CookiesMaryland: German Christmas CookiesMassachusetts: Linzer CookiesMichigan: Polish Christmas CookiesMinnesota: Peanut Butter BlossomsMississippi: Gingerbread CookiesMissouri: Red Velvet CookiesMontana: Gingerbread CookiesNebraska: Peanut Butter BlossomsNevada: Peanut Butter Christmas CookiesNew Hampshire: Candy Cane CookiesNew Jersey: Italian Christmas CookiesNew Mexico: Christmas Sugar CookiesNew York: Italian Christmas CookiesNorth Carolina: Moravian CookiesNorth Dakota: Peanut Butter BlossomsOhio: Peanut Butter BlossomsOklahoma: Mexican Christmas CookiesOregon: Gingerbread CookiesPennsylvania: Peanut Butter BlossomsRhode Island: Italian Christmas CookiesSouth Carolina: Gingerbread CookiesSouth Dakota: Christmas Sugar CookiesTennessee: Christmas Bar CookiesTexas: Springerle CookiesUtah: Candy Cane CookiesVermont: Gingerbread CookiesVirginia: Christmas Bar CookiesWashington: Christmas Bar CookiesWest Virginia: Mexican Wedding CookiesWisconsin: Peanut Butter BlossomsWyoming: Christmas Sugar Cookies Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit