Here's the Most Popular Christmas Candy in Every State

For most of America, Christmas isn't all about the candy canes.

By
Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Expertise: beer and cider.

Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole.

Published on November 30, 2022
Candy canes
The Christmas season is officially here. That means that not only are Santa's elves ramping up their toy production, but the number crunchers over at CandyStore.com are back with their annual look at the changing trends in Christmas candy popularity.

So far this year, the online bulk candy retailer — which has become as well-known for candy data as is has for actually selling the stuff — offered their take on Valentine’s Day and Halloween candy trends. For this list, CandyStore.com says they received feedback from over 16,000 of their customers, and then coupled that observational data from the manufacturers and distributors they work with to determine the most popular Christmastime candies in every state — and to look at the larger macro-trends that emerged from those findings.

Two candies apparently saw notable declines from last year. CandyStore.com says that after "peppermint bark went bonkers and picked up three new #1 spots" last year, "it might have over saturated the market." The site continues, "It lost six number one spots. Three more than it gained last year, and they are big ones. California and Texas are the two largest states and they both cooled on peppermint bark this year."

Candy canes also slipped in 2022. "They lost four #1 spots this year, including New York, where they were replaced by Snickers and New Hampshire where M&M's are now the top candy," the site wrote. They then added, "Candy canes are not the universally-loved Christmas candy you might think. They are often found on the WORST Christmas candy list, in fact. People who don't like them cite reasons like they can be messy to eat, hard to unwrap in one whole piece and, once sucked on for a while, become sharp and dangerous."

The most notable gainer? CandyStore.com highlighted Kit Kat as making the strongest push. "Having never made a #1 showing, this year Kit Kat has two of them," the site explained. "Massachusetts and Oklahoma both prefer Kit Kats at Christmas. Interestingly, both states had candy canes at #1 last year. So the candy cane trend is opening up opportunities for new holiday candies like KitKat to gain some love."

You can head over to CandyStore.com's blog for more info and an interactive map, but here are the top three Christmas candies in all 50 states:

Alaska

  1. Chocolate Santas
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reese's Pieces

Alabama

  1. Reindeer Corn
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Peppermint Bark

Arkansas

  1. Starburst
  2. Snickers
  3. Peppermint Bark

Arizona

  1. Hershey Kisses
  2. Reese's Cup Minis
  3. Kit Kat

California 

  1. Reese's Cup Minis
  2. Peppermint Bark
  3. Hershey Kisses

Colorado

  1. Reese's Cup Minis
  2. Hershey Kisses
  3. Reese's Pieces

Connecticut

  1. Starburst
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reese's Pieces

District of Columbia

  1. Snickers
  2. Candy Canes
  3. M&M's

Delaware

  1. Starburst
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reindeer Corn

Florida

  1. Snickers
  2. Reese's Cup Minis
  3. Kit Kat

Georgia

  1. Snickers
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. Candy Canes


Hawaii

  1. Starburst
  2. Hershey Kisses
  3. Reindeer Corn

Iowa

  1. M&M's
  2. Reese's Cup Minis
  3. Peppermint Bark

Idaho

  1. M&M's
  2. Hershey Kisses
  3. Chocolate Santas

Illinois

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Hershey Kisses
  3. M&M's

Indiana

  1. Reese's Cup Minis
  2. Hershey Kisses
  3. Candy Canes

Kansas

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Hershey Kisses
  3. Candy Canes

Kentucky

  1. M&M's
  2. Reese's Cup Minis
  3. Kit Kat

Louisiana

  1. Candy Canes
  2. Kit Kat
  3. Pez

Massachusetts

  1. Kit Kat
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reese's Cup Minis

Maryland

  1. Reese's Cup Minis
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reese's Pieces

Maine

  1. Hershey Kisses
  2. Chocolate Santas
  3. Reese's Cup Minis

Michigan

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. Reese's Cup Minis

Minnesota

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Hershey Kisses
  3. Reese's Cup Minis

Missouri

  1. Hershey Kisses
  2. Peppermint Bark
  3. Starburst

Mississippi

  1. Chocolate Santas
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reindeer Corn

Montana

  1. Reese's Pieces
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. Reese's Cup Minis

North Carolina

  1. Starburst
  2. Snickers
  3. Reindeer Corn

North Dakota

  1. Chocolate Santas
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. Reese's Cup Minis

Nebraska

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. M&M's
  3. Hershey Kisses

New Hampshire

  1. M&M's
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reese's Cup Minis

New Jersey

  1. Skittles
  2. Reese's Cup Minis
  3. Candy Canes

New Mexico

  1. Chocolate Santas
  2. Pez
  3. Candy Canes

Nevada

  1. Starburst
  2. Peppermint Bark
  3. Candy Canes

New York

  1. Snickers
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reese's Cup Minis

Ohio

  1. Chocolate Santas
  2. Hershey Kisses
  3. Peppermint Bark

Oklahoma

  1. Kit Kat
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reindeer Corn

Oregon

  1. Candy Canes
  2. Reese's Cup Minis
  3. Snickers

Pennsylvania

  1. Reese's Cup Minis
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reindeer Corn

Rhode Island

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. M&M's

South Carolina

  1. M&M's
  2. Peppermint Bark
  3. Pez

South Dakota

  1. Hershey Kisses
  2. Chocolate Santas
  3. Peppermint Bark

Tennessee

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Chocolate Santas

Texas

  1. Reese's Cup Minis
  2. Peppermint Bark
  3. Candy Canes

Utah

  1. Hershey Kisses
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. M&M's

Virginia

  1. M&M's
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reindeer Corn

Vermont

  1. Snickers
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Chocolate Santas

Washington

  1. Reese's Cup Minis
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Skittles

Wisconsin

  1. Starburst
  2. Peppermint Bark
  3. Reindeer Corn

West Virginia

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Pez
  3. Starburst

Wyoming

  1. M&M's
  2. Chocolate Santas
  3. Peppermint Bark
