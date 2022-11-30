The Christmas season is officially here. That means that not only are Santa's elves ramping up their toy production, but the number crunchers over at CandyStore.com are back with their annual look at the changing trends in Christmas candy popularity.

So far this year, the online bulk candy retailer — which has become as well-known for candy data as is has for actually selling the stuff — offered their take on Valentine’s Day and Halloween candy trends. For this list, CandyStore.com says they received feedback from over 16,000 of their customers, and then coupled that observational data from the manufacturers and distributors they work with to determine the most popular Christmastime candies in every state — and to look at the larger macro-trends that emerged from those findings.

Two candies apparently saw notable declines from last year. CandyStore.com says that after "peppermint bark went bonkers and picked up three new #1 spots" last year, "it might have over saturated the market." The site continues, "It lost six number one spots. Three more than it gained last year, and they are big ones. California and Texas are the two largest states and they both cooled on peppermint bark this year."

Candy canes also slipped in 2022. "They lost four #1 spots this year, including New York, where they were replaced by Snickers and New Hampshire where M&M's are now the top candy," the site wrote. They then added, "Candy canes are not the universally-loved Christmas candy you might think. They are often found on the WORST Christmas candy list, in fact. People who don't like them cite reasons like they can be messy to eat, hard to unwrap in one whole piece and, once sucked on for a while, become sharp and dangerous."

The most notable gainer? CandyStore.com highlighted Kit Kat as making the strongest push. "Having never made a #1 showing, this year Kit Kat has two of them," the site explained. "Massachusetts and Oklahoma both prefer Kit Kats at Christmas. Interestingly, both states had candy canes at #1 last year. So the candy cane trend is opening up opportunities for new holiday candies like KitKat to gain some love."

You can head over to CandyStore.com's blog for more info and an interactive map, but here are the top three Christmas candies in all 50 states:

Alaska

Chocolate Santas Candy Canes Reese's Pieces

Alabama

Reindeer Corn Candy Canes Peppermint Bark

Arkansas

Starburst Snickers Peppermint Bark

Arizona

Hershey Kisses Reese's Cup Minis Kit Kat

California

Reese's Cup Minis Peppermint Bark Hershey Kisses

Colorado

Reese's Cup Minis Hershey Kisses Reese's Pieces

Connecticut

Starburst Candy Canes Reese's Pieces

District of Columbia

Snickers Candy Canes M&M's

Delaware

Starburst Candy Canes Reindeer Corn

Florida

Snickers Reese's Cup Minis Kit Kat

Georgia

Snickers Reindeer Corn Candy Canes



Hawaii

Starburst Hershey Kisses Reindeer Corn

Iowa

M&M's Reese's Cup Minis Peppermint Bark

Idaho

M&M's Hershey Kisses Chocolate Santas

Illinois

Peppermint Bark Hershey Kisses M&M's

Indiana

Reese's Cup Minis Hershey Kisses Candy Canes

Kansas

Peppermint Bark Hershey Kisses Candy Canes

Kentucky

M&M's Reese's Cup Minis Kit Kat

Louisiana

Candy Canes Kit Kat Pez

Massachusetts

Kit Kat Candy Canes Reese's Cup Minis

Maryland

Reese's Cup Minis Candy Canes Reese's Pieces

Maine

Hershey Kisses Chocolate Santas Reese's Cup Minis

Michigan

Peppermint Bark Reindeer Corn Reese's Cup Minis

Minnesota

Peppermint Bark Hershey Kisses Reese's Cup Minis

Missouri

Hershey Kisses Peppermint Bark Starburst

Mississippi

Chocolate Santas Candy Canes Reindeer Corn

Montana

Reese's Pieces Reindeer Corn Reese's Cup Minis

North Carolina

Starburst Snickers Reindeer Corn

North Dakota

Chocolate Santas Reindeer Corn Reese's Cup Minis

Nebraska

Peppermint Bark M&M's Hershey Kisses

New Hampshire

M&M's Candy Canes Reese's Cup Minis

New Jersey

Skittles Reese's Cup Minis Candy Canes

New Mexico

Chocolate Santas Pez Candy Canes

Nevada

Starburst Peppermint Bark Candy Canes

New York

Snickers Candy Canes Reese's Cup Minis

Ohio

Chocolate Santas Hershey Kisses Peppermint Bark

Oklahoma

Kit Kat Candy Canes Reindeer Corn

Oregon

Candy Canes Reese's Cup Minis Snickers

Pennsylvania

Reese's Cup Minis Candy Canes Reindeer Corn

Rhode Island

Peppermint Bark Reindeer Corn M&M's

South Carolina

M&M's Peppermint Bark Pez

South Dakota

Hershey Kisses Chocolate Santas Peppermint Bark

Tennessee

Peppermint Bark Candy Canes Chocolate Santas

Texas

Reese's Cup Minis Peppermint Bark Candy Canes

Utah

Hershey Kisses Reindeer Corn M&M's

Virginia

M&M's Candy Canes Reindeer Corn

Vermont

Snickers Candy Canes Chocolate Santas

Washington

Reese's Cup Minis Candy Canes Skittles

Wisconsin

Starburst Peppermint Bark Reindeer Corn

West Virginia

Peppermint Bark Pez Starburst

Wyoming