News Here's the Most Popular Christmas Candy in Every State For most of America, Christmas isn't all about the candy canes. By Mike Pomranz Mike Pomranz Instagram Website Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.Expertise: beer and cider.Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 30, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Martin Diebel / Getty Images The Christmas season is officially here. That means that not only are Santa's elves ramping up their toy production, but the number crunchers over at CandyStore.com are back with their annual look at the changing trends in Christmas candy popularity. So far this year, the online bulk candy retailer — which has become as well-known for candy data as is has for actually selling the stuff — offered their take on Valentine’s Day and Halloween candy trends. For this list, CandyStore.com says they received feedback from over 16,000 of their customers, and then coupled that observational data from the manufacturers and distributors they work with to determine the most popular Christmastime candies in every state — and to look at the larger macro-trends that emerged from those findings. Two candies apparently saw notable declines from last year. CandyStore.com says that after "peppermint bark went bonkers and picked up three new #1 spots" last year, "it might have over saturated the market." The site continues, "It lost six number one spots. Three more than it gained last year, and they are big ones. California and Texas are the two largest states and they both cooled on peppermint bark this year." Martha Stewart Has a Genius Use for Candy Canes Candy canes also slipped in 2022. "They lost four #1 spots this year, including New York, where they were replaced by Snickers and New Hampshire where M&M's are now the top candy," the site wrote. They then added, "Candy canes are not the universally-loved Christmas candy you might think. They are often found on the WORST Christmas candy list, in fact. People who don't like them cite reasons like they can be messy to eat, hard to unwrap in one whole piece and, once sucked on for a while, become sharp and dangerous." The most notable gainer? CandyStore.com highlighted Kit Kat as making the strongest push. "Having never made a #1 showing, this year Kit Kat has two of them," the site explained. "Massachusetts and Oklahoma both prefer Kit Kats at Christmas. Interestingly, both states had candy canes at #1 last year. So the candy cane trend is opening up opportunities for new holiday candies like KitKat to gain some love." Japan Has a Kit Kat Flavor for Nearly Every Region — Here Are Some of the Coolest Flavors You can head over to CandyStore.com's blog for more info and an interactive map, but here are the top three Christmas candies in all 50 states: Alaska Chocolate SantasCandy CanesReese's Pieces Alabama Reindeer CornCandy CanesPeppermint Bark Arkansas StarburstSnickersPeppermint Bark Arizona Hershey KissesReese's Cup MinisKit Kat California Reese's Cup MinisPeppermint BarkHershey Kisses Colorado Reese's Cup MinisHershey KissesReese's Pieces Connecticut StarburstCandy CanesReese's Pieces District of Columbia SnickersCandy CanesM&M's Delaware StarburstCandy CanesReindeer Corn Florida SnickersReese's Cup MinisKit Kat Georgia SnickersReindeer CornCandy Canes Hawaii StarburstHershey KissesReindeer Corn Iowa M&M'sReese's Cup MinisPeppermint Bark Idaho M&M'sHershey KissesChocolate Santas Illinois Peppermint BarkHershey KissesM&M's Indiana Reese's Cup MinisHershey KissesCandy Canes Kansas Peppermint BarkHershey KissesCandy Canes The 25 Best Food Advent Calendars to Buy in 2022 Kentucky M&M'sReese's Cup MinisKit Kat Louisiana Candy CanesKit KatPez Massachusetts Kit KatCandy CanesReese's Cup Minis Maryland Reese's Cup MinisCandy CanesReese's Pieces Maine Hershey KissesChocolate SantasReese's Cup Minis Michigan Peppermint BarkReindeer CornReese's Cup Minis Minnesota Peppermint BarkHershey KissesReese's Cup Minis Missouri Hershey KissesPeppermint BarkStarburst Mississippi Chocolate SantasCandy CanesReindeer Corn Montana Reese's PiecesReindeer CornReese's Cup Minis North Carolina StarburstSnickersReindeer Corn North Dakota Chocolate SantasReindeer CornReese's Cup Minis Nebraska Peppermint BarkM&M'sHershey Kisses New Hampshire M&M'sCandy CanesReese's Cup Minis New Jersey SkittlesReese's Cup MinisCandy Canes New Mexico Chocolate SantasPezCandy Canes Nevada StarburstPeppermint BarkCandy Canes New York SnickersCandy CanesReese's Cup Minis Ohio Chocolate SantasHershey KissesPeppermint Bark Oklahoma Kit KatCandy CanesReindeer Corn Oregon Candy CanesReese's Cup MinisSnickers Pennsylvania Reese's Cup MinisCandy CanesReindeer Corn Rhode Island Peppermint BarkReindeer CornM&M's South Carolina M&M'sPeppermint BarkPez South Dakota Hershey KissesChocolate SantasPeppermint Bark Tennessee Peppermint BarkCandy CanesChocolate Santas Texas Reese's Cup MinisPeppermint BarkCandy Canes Utah Hershey KissesReindeer CornM&M's Virginia M&M'sCandy CanesReindeer Corn Vermont SnickersCandy CanesChocolate Santas Washington Reese's Cup MinisCandy CanesSkittles Wisconsin StarburstPeppermint BarkReindeer Corn West Virginia Peppermint BarkPezStarburst Wyoming M&M'sChocolate SantasPeppermint Bark Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit