These Cities Are the Most (and Least) Expensive for Using Food Delivery Apps

A recent study placed the exact same McDonald's order in 100 cities, some with major markups.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Expertise: beer and cider.

Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022
A food delivery including pizza
Photo:

Oscar Wong / Getty Images

We've all heard large chain restaurants offer the disclaimers that "prices may vary" or "only at participating locations." But when ordering food through a delivery app, another variable comes into play: the costs charged by the service can differ depending on where you live, too.

With this in mind, the credit building site Self undertook some interesting research: They ordered the exact same meal from McDonald's in the 100 biggest cities in the U.S. through three delivery apps — DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub — and not only looked at how much those meals cost on the apps, but also how much they would have cost if you ordered them in the restaurant. They then calculated the markup. Their findings showed the prices varied significantly by location.

The price for a Quarter Pounder regular meal, a regular 10-piece McNugget meal, a regular Coca-Cola, and a side of regular fries — which Self said was the same order placed every time — was highest in Seattle, Washington, where the average price came to $55.35. That’s $23.95 more than the cheapest city — Lubbock, Texas — where the same McDonald's meal was just $28.65.

At 57%, Seattle had one of the higher markups of any city, but it still only ranked 24th. The city that had the highest markup was Virginia Beach, Virginia, where a $13.75 meal suddenly cost $39.12 after a huge 65% markup from the in-store price.

Other cities with a markup of over 60% included Riverside, California; Sacramento, California; Omaha, Nebraska; Stockton City, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Oakland, California; Santa Ana, California; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Meanwhile, the only city where the markup came to less than 20% was Lincoln, Nebraska, where the cost of delivery was just a 19% increase.

Across all three apps, the average markup proved to be relatively similar: Uber Eats was 51.3%, DoorDash was 48.8%, and Grubhub was 48.7%.

Importantly, Self didn't mention in its methodology to what extent they standardized the distance from the restaurant when placing their orders. Uber Eats openly states that their delivery fees vary by distance, and Grubhub allows restaurants to set different fees for different delivery zones. DoorDash's policy, meanwhile, was less clear. We reached out to Self for clarification and they did not respond as of this publication. So as is the case with any non-peer reviewed "study," Self's research should be taken with a grain of salt.

But in general, Self seemed to conclude that the biggest difference in price was based on the city itself. After Seattle, the five most expensive orders were found in San Francisco ($50.81); Chula Vista, California ($50.68); New York, New York ($48.66); and Washington, DC ($48.23).

Meanwhile, beyond Lubbock, the five cheapest meals were ordered from Albuquerque, New Mexico ($32.25); Toledo, Ohio ($33.13); Laredo, Texas ($33.37); and Milwaukee, Wisconsin ($33.46).

You can see all of Self's findings at self.inc.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Burger Combos
How Much Does Fast Food Cost Around the Country?
Iowa 80
The Best Gas Station and Truck Stop Food in America
french fries
Your Favorite Chef Is Probably Using These Frozen French Fries
Small bush plane with skiis landing on snow in Southeast Alaska
When You Live in Remote Alaska, Your DoorDash Order Comes by Plane
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
Highlands Bar & Grill
The Best Classic Restaurants in Every State
grocery delivery hello fresh market
Best Online Grocery Delivery Services
Patrami sandwich from Katz's Delicatessen in New York City
The One Thing You Have to Eat in Every State
Fried Food
The Best Fried Food in Every State
A Cheapskate&rsquo;s Critique of Wine List Prices
A Cheapskate's Critique of Wine List Prices
Closeup shot of a woman paying using NFC technology in a cafe
What We Wish Restaurant Guests Knew About Tipping
Woman receiving contactless food delivery at home
It's Not Just You—Food Delivery Is More Expensive Than It Used to Be
FW Pro Newsletter | Preparing for Coronavirus
How Coronavirus Is Impacting the Food Industry
Popular restaurant mobile apps on iPhone
If Your Fast Food Order Seems Way More Expensive on Delivery Apps, It Probably Is
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
The Best Diners in Every State
The Best Diners in Every State