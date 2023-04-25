Moose Steals Popcorn from Alaskan Movie Theater

The Kenai Cinemas in Kenai, Alaska is currently showing The Super Mario Brothers Movie, the Nic Cage-goes-full-Dracula flick Renfield, and The Pope’s Exorcist. Whether it was one of those films, some of the other movies in its rotation, or just a craving for buttery popcorn, something in the theater recently got the attention of a young moose.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the Cinemas’ front door was open while staffers cleaned the popcorn machine last Wednesday night, and the moose took that as an invitation to walk right into the lobby. “It definitely could smell that popcorn,” theater manager Ricky Black told the outlet. “It’s just a very common reaction for anybody or anything that comes into the theaters.”

In a video posted to TikTok an employee at the theater starts recording as the moose walks into the lobby — and it completely ignores her as she says "No, no, no!” The worker shouts for the manager as the curious moose makes his way further into the building.

“She was behind the counter,” Black said. “She wasn’t in immediate danger from the moose. And she’s like, ‘Stop laughing. This is serious.’”

The moose eventually found the trash can, where he helped himself to… whatever he could eat. He also managed to get his oversized nose stuck in an empty Happy Meal box. After a few minutes of munching his way through the garbage, the moose finally wandered back outside.

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, Nick Fowler, a wildlife biologist with Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game, says that you should keep your distance and do not approach wild animals. “You can get injured by any wildlife,” he told the Anchorage Daily News. “And it’s important not to assume that a younger animal that maybe is displaying what someone decides is not aggressive behavior isn’t going to be involved in a negative human wildlife interaction.”

In the meantime, if you’re craving movie theater popcorn but don’t want to leave your sofa (or compete with a hungry moose), AMC Theatres recently announced that its new lines of popcorn are available exclusively at Walmart. The company has released a microwave version and a ready-to-eat version, and both of them come in Classic Butter, Extra Butter, and Lightly Salted varieties. The microwave popcorns have a suggested retail price of $4.98 for six bags, while the already-popped ‘corns retail for $3.98 per bag.

“With the launch of AMC Theatres new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors,” Adam Aron, AMC Theatres’ chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We are especially pleased that we are doing so in an exclusive launch with Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States. We could not have found a better partner than Walmart for this important extension of the AMC experience into the home.”

The only downside? You’ll have to bring your own moose.

