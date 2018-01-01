Montreal Travel Guide

F&W’s guide features spectacular restaurants, smoked meat specialists, design hotels and shops for food lovers. Plus: delicious recipes from Montreal chefs.

Montreal Travel Guide: Hôtel Gault

Hôtel Gault

Big windows in Hôtel Gault’s rooms overlook Old Montreal. The interior is modern with Italian furniture (Bertoia Bird chairs, Tolomeo lamps), neutral tones and heated bathroom floors, punctuated by cast-iron columns dating to the building’s textile-factory days. hotelgault.com.

  Les 400 Coups: This Old Montreal spot is a collaboration between two veterans of the city’s restaurant scene, Marc-André Jetté and Patrice Demers. Jetté’s modern French dishes all have some element of surprise.
Gail Simmons Loves Mish-Mash Omelets and Smoked Meat
Gail Simmons Loves Mish-Mash Omelets and Smoked Meat

The Top Chef judge shares her picks from a gastropub with a Southern twist to a heavenly cookbook store.

 
The Radical French-Canadian Food of Joe Beef
The Radical French-Canadian Food of Joe Beef

The chefs at Montreal’s Joe Beef, Frédéric Morin and David McMillan, are driven by a Quebecois passion for meat, cheese and wine.

 

Recipes from Montreal’s Joe Beef

 

