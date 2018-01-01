Montreal Travel Guide
F&W’s guide features spectacular restaurants, smoked meat specialists, design hotels and shops for food lovers. Plus: delicious recipes from Montreal chefs.
Hôtel Gault
Big windows in Hôtel Gault’s rooms overlook Old Montreal. The interior is modern with Italian furniture (Bertoia Bird chairs, Tolomeo lamps), neutral tones and heated bathroom floors, punctuated by cast-iron columns dating to the building’s textile-factory days. hotelgault.com.See More Romantic Hotels
Insider’s Guide
Gail Simmons Loves Mish-Mash Omelets and Smoked Meat
The Top Chef judge shares her picks from a gastropub with a Southern twist to a heavenly cookbook store.
Editor Obsessions
The Radical French-Canadian Food of Joe Beef
The chefs at Montreal’s Joe Beef, Frédéric Morin and David McMillan, are driven by a Quebecois passion for meat, cheese and wine.