Features & Columns

See Recipes | Subscribe to the Magazine

Features

A Tamale-Making Harvest Party When the grapes are ready for picking, their husbands disappear into the vineyards, leaving this group of California winemakers’ wives to figure out their own harvest traditions. Here, a fun night of potluck snacks and tamale-making with the Harvest Widows.
A Delicious & Demonic Halloween with Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

From pork-wonton mini brains to eyeball cakes, the Halloween-obsessed actor Neil Patrick Harris and his partner, the talented chef David Burtka, share grotesquely good party ideas.

Bargain Bordeaux Travel

France’s biggest wine region, Bordeaux, is known for grand châteaus and high-priced reds. But Bordeaux has an affordable side, says F&W’s Ray Isle, who explores its most intriguing wineries, restaurants and hotels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Columns

Fast

Splash in the Pan: Cooking with Wine

Cookbook Review

Great Cooks Rate Great Books

Tasting Room

The World's Most Trustworthy Wineries

Speaking Out

Why Blind Tasting is for Bores

Restaurants

Uncorking Napa’s History

Kitchens

Sustainable Design: The Earth-Friendly Kitchen

Travel

The Melbourne Identity

Trendspotting

How I Learned to Love Mold

Tastemaker

California’s Cave King

The Hungry Crowd

The Hungry Crowd: Walt Frazier

Equipment

Essential Pressure Cookers

Travel

What to Do in Palm Springs

Recipes

See Features & Columns | Subscribe to the Magazine
Aged Bamboo
Aged Chrysanthemum
Aged El Presidente
Aged Martini
Aged Negroni
Aged White Manhattan
Americano
Apple Blintz Hand Pies
Apple Sandwiches
Apples On Horseback
Baked Pasta Casserole with Broccoli
Baked Ricotta with Roasted Tomatoes and Cucumber Salad
Basmati-Rice Salad with Cauliflower and Potatoes
Beef and Radish Rolls with Buttermilk Dunk
Beef Tenderloin with Parmesan-Prosciutto Crisps
Beef, Broccoli Rabe and Provolone Panini
Best-Ever Marinara
Black Mission Fig Clafoutis
Braised Carrots and Shallots
Braised Chicken Thighs with Olives and Basil
Braised Chicken with Apples and Calvados
Braised Lamb Shanks with Ancho Chiles and Cumin
Braised Lentils
Braised Lentils with Italian Sausage
Braised Turnips with Parsley
Brazilian Shrimp Soup
Broccoli and Rice Etuvee
Brussels Sprout, Pancetta and Parmesan Flatbreads
Cannelloni with Walnuts and Fried Sage
Caramel-Apple Ice Cream
Cauliflower Casserole with Cheddar
Chardonnay-Braised Chicken Thighs with Parsnips
Cherry Smash
Chicken and Mushroom Shepherd's Pie with Parsnip Mash
Chicken Salad with Walnuts and Roquefort Dressing
Chicken Tamales with Tomatillo-Cilantro Salsa
Chile Rojo Salsa
Chocolate-Hazelnut Squares
Classic Shrimp Scampi
Concord Grape Jelly
Corn, Crab and Shrimp Chowder
Creamy Piquillo Pepper and Chickpea Soup with Chicken
Creamy Piquillo Pepper Hummus with Caramelized Cauliflower
Creamy Tomato Soup with Spicy Sausage
Cumin-Roasted Parsnips
Curried Lamb Potpie
Curry Stuffed Shrimp Ball with Tomato Vinaigrette
Eggs Benedict with Bacon and Arugula
Fall Vegetable Giardiniera
Fallen Toasted-Almond Soufflés with Poached Pears and Prunes
Farmers’-Market Chopped Salad
Fennel-and-Citrus Salad with Mint
Fillet of Beef Roasted in Satay Sauce
Final Ward
Fregola, Corn and Cherry Tomato Salad with Pancetta
Fried Chicken Wings with Black Bean Sauce
Fried Rice with Shallots
Fudgy Pecan Streusel Bars
Fusilli with Asparagus, Zucchini and Basil-Mint Pesto
Goat Cheese, Green Apple and Horseradish Panini
Green Goddess Dip with Crudités
Grilled Beef Ribs with Smoky-Sweet Barbecue Sauce
Grilled Black Cod with Red Wine-Miso Butter Sauce
Grilled Hanger Steak with Garlic-Brandy Butter
Guinness-Marinated Bison Steak Sandwiches
Ham Steak with Sautéed Apple and Onions
Hard Cider Sangria
Honey-Glazed Spareribs
Kimchi Fried Rice
Lamb Fattoush
Lamb Shoulder with Roasted Shallots and Celery Root
Lemon Buttercups
Linguine with Cauliflower, Pine Nuts, and Currants
Linseed Crisps
Louisville Lemonade
McCrady's Manhattan
Melted Umbrian Pecorino
Mendiants
Milk Chocolate and Earl Grey Budino
Miso-Infused Cream Cheese Spread
Mixed Berry Snack Bars
Moroccan Chicken and Potato Salad with Olives
Mushroom and Chicken Risotto
Mushroom, Zucchini, and Swiss-Cheese Pizza
Mushroom-and-Kale Tamales
Mussels on the Half Shell with Curried Crumbs
Orzo Pilaf with Parmesan
Orzo Pilaf with Parsley
Pasta with Creamy Pumpkin Sauce and Toasted Hazelnuts
Pear and Fingerling Potato Ragout
Penne with Roasted Butternut Squash and Ham
Peruvian Shrimp-and-Corn Chowder
Pickled Red Onions
Pineapple "Shawarma" With Cardamom Whipped Cream
Poached-Salmon Salad
Pomegranate-and-Tequila Cocktail
Pork Chops with Charred Vegetable Puree
Pork Dumplings with Chile-Sesame Sauce
Pork-and-Kale Soup with Sizzling Puffed Rice
Potato-Quinoa Cakes with Smoked Salmon and Beets
Pumpkin Soup with Parmesan Croutons
Pumpkin-Carrot Bread with Warm Spices and Ginger
Quick-Aged Grilled Rib Eyes
Red-Velvet Cake Balls with White Chocolate
Ricotta-and-Fontina-Stuffed Shells with Fennel and Radicchio
Risotto with Shiitake, Squid and Tomatoes
Roast-Beef and Broccoli Salad with Creamy Horseradish Dressing
Roasted Carrot and Red Quinoa Salad
Roasted Chicken with Chunky Tomato Gravy
Roasted Peppers with Goat Cheese and Pine Nuts
Salmon Rillettes
Sausage Burgers with Mustard-Thyme Sauce
Sautéed Brook Trout with Brown Butter and Pecans
Savory Apple Compote
Savory Pumpkin Scones with Gruyère and Sage
Scallops with Grapefruit and Bacon
Shaker-Style Lemon Bars
Shrimp Cooked With Coconut Milk
Smoked-Duck Salad with Walnuts and Raspberries
Smoked-Trout Chowder
Spicy Black Beans and Rice
Spicy Coconut Fish Curry
Steamed Brussels Sprouts with Butter and Parsley
Steamed Green Beans with Chile Butter
Sun-Dried Tomato Toasts
Sweet & Savory Pumpkin Soup with Maple Sugar
Swiss Chard With Pancetta
Tamale Dough (Masa)
Thai Fried Chicken
The Witches' Coffee
Tomatillo-Cilantro Salsa
Tunisian Couscous Salad with Grilled Sausages
Turkey, Mushroom, and Lentil Soup
Veal Ragù with Porcini
Venetian Fish Soup
Warm White Bean Salad with Smoked Trout
White Beans With Mustard & Sage
Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic
Wild Mushroom Crostini
Wild Salmon, Orzo and Arugula Pesto en Papillote
Zinfandel-Braised Lamb Chops with Dried Fruit