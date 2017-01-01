Features & ColumnsSee Recipes | Subscribe to the Magazine
Features
A Tamale-Making Harvest Party When the grapes are ready for picking, their husbands disappear into the vineyards, leaving this group of California winemakers’ wives to figure out their own harvest traditions. Here, a fun night of potluck snacks and tamale-making with the Harvest Widows.
A Delicious & Demonic Halloween with Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
From pork-wonton mini brains to eyeball cakes, the Halloween-obsessed actor Neil Patrick Harris and his partner, the talented chef David Burtka, share grotesquely good party ideas.
Bargain Bordeaux Travel
France’s biggest wine region, Bordeaux, is known for grand châteaus and high-priced reds. But Bordeaux has an affordable side, says F&W’s Ray Isle, who explores its most intriguing wineries, restaurants and hotels.
