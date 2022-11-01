The 10-Piece Mixology Set Shoppers Call ‘Exceptional’ Is Marked Down from $90 to Just $29

Backyard barbecue season may have come and gone, but we’re heading full steam into an equally fun time for hosting: the holidays. Most of us are preparing to host friends and family sometime in the coming months, or at least to attend someone else’s party (hopefully, with a host gift in hand).

For both of those things, we’ve found the perfect product, the Mixology Bartender Kit from Mixology & Craft, and it’s on a major sale right now, marked down to just $29 once you apply an extra coupon. The double discounts stack up to a whopping savings of 68%.

Amazon

To buy: Mixology & Craft Mixology Bartender Kit, $29 with coupon (originally $90) at amazon.com



This set is perfect for those just starting to set up a home bar or getting into mixology, as it includes 10 essential tools for everything from simple mixed drinks to elaborate cocktails. Your new mixology set includes all the necessities: a shaker cup, long-handled spoon, ice tongs, jigger, strainer, muddler, two liquid spouts to attach to your most used bottles, and, of course, the attractive mahogany stand to keep everything in order.

Every piece is made from stainless steel alloy, sure to last you through many drinks and parties. Not to mention, it’s all dishwasher-safe, so cleaning it couldn't be simpler. Plus, it comes with a wood base with holes perfectly fitted for each component of the set, so everything is stored cleanly and attractively on your bar top or counter.

The kit is sure to catch attention when you have guests over, but it’s equally perfect as a holiday gift or host gift if you’re heading to relatives’ or friends’ for a party this year (especially considering the affordable price point right now).

If we weren’t sold by the look and convenience of this product, the reviews really convinced us. The kit has just shy of 6,000 five-star ratings and tons of glowing reviews. One named it the “perfect set for the home cocktail maker.” Another attested, “the quality is exceptional.”

A third reviewer called the set “modern and stylish” and also said, “I bought this set for my friends on their anniversary (it is perfect for gifting) [and] they loved it!”

Pick up your own Mixology Bartender Kit (or maybe even stock up on a few to gift), while the set is 68% off.

