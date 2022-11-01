Lifestyle The 10-Piece Mixology Set Shoppers Call ‘Exceptional’ Is Marked Down from $90 to Just $29 “Perfect set for the home cocktail maker.” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Annie Burdick is a Dotdash Meredith Ecommerce Writer with more than three years of experience writing commerce, lifestyle, and food-focused content for a range of publications. She's also the author of several books. She focuses on finding amazing deals, practical products, and sustainable swaps. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 1, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Backyard barbecue season may have come and gone, but we’re heading full steam into an equally fun time for hosting: the holidays. Most of us are preparing to host friends and family sometime in the coming months, or at least to attend someone else’s party (hopefully, with a host gift in hand). For both of those things, we’ve found the perfect product, the Mixology Bartender Kit from Mixology & Craft, and it’s on a major sale right now, marked down to just $29 once you apply an extra coupon. The double discounts stack up to a whopping savings of 68%. Amazon To buy: Mixology & Craft Mixology Bartender Kit, $29 with coupon (originally $90) at amazon.com This set is perfect for those just starting to set up a home bar or getting into mixology, as it includes 10 essential tools for everything from simple mixed drinks to elaborate cocktails. Your new mixology set includes all the necessities: a shaker cup, long-handled spoon, ice tongs, jigger, strainer, muddler, two liquid spouts to attach to your most used bottles, and, of course, the attractive mahogany stand to keep everything in order. Every piece is made from stainless steel alloy, sure to last you through many drinks and parties. Not to mention, it’s all dishwasher-safe, so cleaning it couldn't be simpler. Plus, it comes with a wood base with holes perfectly fitted for each component of the set, so everything is stored cleanly and attractively on your bar top or counter. I Tried Shaker & Spoon's Cocktail Kit for a Month: Here's Why It'll Be My Go-To Gift This Holiday Season The kit is sure to catch attention when you have guests over, but it’s equally perfect as a holiday gift or host gift if you’re heading to relatives’ or friends’ for a party this year (especially considering the affordable price point right now). If we weren’t sold by the look and convenience of this product, the reviews really convinced us. The kit has just shy of 6,000 five-star ratings and tons of glowing reviews. One named it the “perfect set for the home cocktail maker.” Another attested, “the quality is exceptional.” A third reviewer called the set “modern and stylish” and also said, “I bought this set for my friends on their anniversary (it is perfect for gifting) [and] they loved it!” Pick up your own Mixology Bartender Kit (or maybe even stock up on a few to gift), while the set is 68% off. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Every Kitchen Needs a Pair of Tongs, and This Bestselling Set with 16,100+ Five-Star Ratings Is Just $8 Le Creuset Just Launched a Rich New Color That’s Perfect for the Holiday Season Clean Kitchen Drawers, Under Cabinets, and Beyond with This Sleek Portable Vacuum That’s on Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit