This Is Your Last Chance to Get 35% Off Misen's Editor-Loved Nonstick Pan in a Surprise Final Sale

Snap it up before it’s gone.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

misen pan one off Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

The world of nonstick pans can be confusing. Some pans claim to be nonstick, but aren’t, and others don't last long, and some are a steep investment. But, when you sift through all of the options and select a nonstick pan that's worth every penny and then some, there’s no better feeling. 

That’s why editors swear by this now-35% off nonstick Misen pan. Its seamless nonstick design and extra-helpful features makes cooking food a breeze in it. And right now, you’d best want to hurry if you plan to try it yourself. It's a last-chance sale, and it's already selling out. 

Misen Original Nonstick Skillet 

Misen Original Nonstick Pan - Final Sale

Misen

This pan is made with a PFOA-free three-layer nonstick coating that’s durable. That’s because along with the nonstick coating, there’s an added plasma primer on top to protect it for as long as possible. Beyond nonstick, the pan has an aluminum interior for optimized heat-holding capabilities, and an ergonomic handle that stays cool to the touch as you use it. There’s also a silicone grip that helps disperse heat, and it’s removable if you prefer to take it off whether you’re cooking on the stovetop or in the oven.

All of these perks are why Daniel Modlin, food commerce editor, swears by this now-35% off Misen pan. He says it is a less expensive option that cooks foods with all the ease you'd expect from a high-end nonstick pan. It’s so good that eggs “slide right out of the pan,” Modlin says. And it’s not just good for a couple of weeks. In fact, even though he received a sample from the brand a year ago, Modlin says the nonstick coating looks as good as new. “It is slicker, sturdier, and more even-heating than competitors at a similar price point,” he adds. 

Modlin says he uses his 10-inch pan for just about everything, especially ingredients that tend to stick, like eggs, broccoli, salmon, and pancakes. Because of its coating, it’s a breeze to clean. He just wipes it with warm soapy water and it’s ready to be used again.

If you’re in need of a nonstick pan that’ll cook foods exceptionally well, and last for ages, this Misen skillet is the one for you. It's final sale (along with all the other pans below), so you’ll want to grab it while supplies last before it’s too late. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $42.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Freelance: Modern Rustic Tout
Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled with Modern Rustic Furniture—and Prices Start at $16
Coleman Cascade Classic Camp Stove Tout
I’m a Food Editor Who Loves to Go Camping, and These Are the 8 Products I Always Pack
Guyuyii Plastic Food Storage Containers With Lids Tout
Amazon Shoppers Bought These Kitchen Products for Their RVs, but Their Space-Saving Designs Make Them Practical for Any Kitchen
Related Articles
Best Nonstick Cookware Sets
The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Based On Our Tests
The Best Cookie Sheets
The 6 Best Cookie Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
REI Is Having a Last-Chance Summer Sale with Up to 50% Off Camping Essentials Tout
REI Is Having a Last-Chance Summer Sale with Up to 50% Off Camping Essentials
Editor-Loved Kitchen Products on Sale Tout
10 Editor-Loved Kitchen Products on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Freelance: Saks Sale Tout
This Surprising Retailer Is Taking Over 50% Off Staub, Le Creuset, and More Top Kitchen Brands Right Now
Three cast iron Dutch ovens sit near an outdoor firepit.
The Best Camping Cookware, According to Chefs Who Love to Get Outdoors
Weekend Deal Roundup: Best Outlet Deals tout
Amazon’s Massive Outlet Section Has 6,000+ Deals—Shop 10 of the Best from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More
Best Sellers Roundup: Amazon's Best-Selling Grill Tools Under $20 Tout
These 8 Bestselling Tools Are Game-Changers for the Grill, and They’re All Under $20
Target Wedding Registry Faves Roundup Tout
The 5 Best Kitchen Gifts to Put on Your Target Wedding Registry, According to a Newlywed Shopping Editor
Bormioli Rocco Stackable Bodega Glasses arranged on a table with fruit
The Best Stackable Glassware, According to Beverage Directors
Best Camping Mess Kits
The 9 Best Camping Mess Kits for Campers Who Love to Cook
Amazon HonHey Handheld Fan Misting Fan
I Use This Handheld Fan Every Time I Cook in the Summer—Here's Why
Le Creuset Deep Teal and Ganache Last Chance Tout
Le Creuset Is Discontinuing These Two Colors Forever, and Several Pieces Are on Rare Sale
KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer Tout
​​We've Tested 100+ Coffee Makers, and One of Our Splurge-Level Favorites Is Over $100 Off Right Now
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Tout
7 Genius Amazon Finds You Need to Add to Your Kitchen in August, Starting at $12
LE CREUSET 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven Tout
I Spend 8 Hours a Day Looking for Kitchen Deals, and Here's What's Caught My Eye from Nordstrom's Massive Anniversary Sale