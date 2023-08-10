This Is Your Last Chance to Get 35% Off Misen's Editor-Loved Nonstick Pan in a Surprise Final Sale

The world of nonstick pans can be confusing. Some pans claim to be nonstick, but aren’t, and others don't last long, and some are a steep investment. But, when you sift through all of the options and select a nonstick pan that's worth every penny and then some, there’s no better feeling.

That’s why editors swear by this now-35% off nonstick Misen pan. Its seamless nonstick design and extra-helpful features makes cooking food a breeze in it. And right now, you’d best want to hurry if you plan to try it yourself. It's a last-chance sale, and it's already selling out.

Misen Original Nonstick Skillet

Misen

This pan is made with a PFOA-free three-layer nonstick coating that’s durable. That’s because along with the nonstick coating, there’s an added plasma primer on top to protect it for as long as possible. Beyond nonstick, the pan has an aluminum interior for optimized heat-holding capabilities, and an ergonomic handle that stays cool to the touch as you use it. There’s also a silicone grip that helps disperse heat, and it’s removable if you prefer to take it off whether you’re cooking on the stovetop or in the oven.

All of these perks are why Daniel Modlin, food commerce editor, swears by this now-35% off Misen pan. He says it is a less expensive option that cooks foods with all the ease you'd expect from a high-end nonstick pan. It’s so good that eggs “slide right out of the pan,” Modlin says. And it’s not just good for a couple of weeks. In fact, even though he received a sample from the brand a year ago, Modlin says the nonstick coating looks as good as new. “It is slicker, sturdier, and more even-heating than competitors at a similar price point,” he adds.

Modlin says he uses his 10-inch pan for just about everything, especially ingredients that tend to stick, like eggs, broccoli, salmon, and pancakes. Because of its coating, it’s a breeze to clean. He just wipes it with warm soapy water and it’s ready to be used again.

If you’re in need of a nonstick pan that’ll cook foods exceptionally well, and last for ages, this Misen skillet is the one for you. It's final sale (along with all the other pans below), so you’ll want to grab it while supplies last before it’s too late.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $42.

