Minneapolis Travel Guide

F&W features where to eat in America’s most affordable food city, including TV host Andrew Zimmern’s insider picks. Plus: a spotlight on new chef-talents.
Top Picks
Top Hotel
Grand Hotel Minneapolis
At the newly renovated Grand Hotel in downtown Minneapolis, chef Chano Bustamante’s menu at Rare Steak & Sushi emphasizes classic cuts like 20-ounce rib eyes from grass-fed beef and imaginative sushi from sustainably-sourced fish. grandhotelminneapolis.comPlus: Best Hotels for Food Lovers
Expert Guide
Zimmern Tours Minnesota
Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern is also a classically trained chef and a Minneapolis-based home cook. Here, his favorite local finds.
F&W Best New Chef 2013
Jamie Malone
At Sea Change, Malone is masterfully running one of the country’s best sustainable seafood restaurants.