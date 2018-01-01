Minneapolis Travel Guide

F&W features where to eat in America’s most affordable food city, including TV host Andrew Zimmern’s insider picks. Plus: a spotlight on new chef-talents.

Zimmern’s Twin Cities Restaurant Picks

Minneapolis Travel: Grand Hotel Minneapolis

Grand Hotel Minneapolis

At the newly renovated Grand Hotel in downtown Minneapolis, chef Chano Bustamante’s menu at Rare Steak & Sushi emphasizes classic cuts like 20-ounce rib eyes from grass-fed beef and imaginative sushi from sustainably-sourced fish. grandhotelminneapolis.com

Minneapolis Travel Guide

Minneapolis Travel: Editor’s Pick

  From avant-garde desserts to haute Tater Tots, Minneapolis’s restaurant scene is full of incredible finds—at half the price of other cities.
Minneapolis Travel: Andrew Zimmern Tours Minnesota
Zimmern Tours Minnesota

Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern is also a classically trained chef and a Minneapolis-based home cook. Here, his favorite local finds.

 
Minneapolis Chef Jamie Malone
F&W Best New Chef 2013

Jamie Malone

At Sea Change, Malone is masterfully running one of the country’s best sustainable seafood restaurants.

 

Recipes from Andrew Zimmern

  • Cold Cucumber Soup with Yogurt and Dill

    In the Zimmern house, when the weather turns steamy in Minneapolis, we always keep a glass pitcher of cold soup, like this cucumber yogurt soup of Turkish origin, in the fridge.—Andrew Zimmern

    Cold Cucumber Soup with Yogurt and Dill

  • Grandma Zimmern’s Tailgating Pot of Love

    This one-pot meal is fantastic football food. I get my sausage from Kramarczuk’s in Minneapolis, and it’s worth mail ordering some links if you don’t have a good local sausage shop.—AZ

    Grandma Zimmern’s Tailgating Pot of Love

  • Pan-Roasted Cornish Hens with Calvados and Apples

    I make this during the cold-weather months, which include everything but July here in Minnesota. The Calvados, the apple vinegar and the apples themselves lend a sophisticated quality to this dish.—AZ

    Pan-Roasted Cornish Hens with Calvados and Apples

  • Asopao with Chicken and Shrimp

    In Minnesota, we like to make a lot of what we call “hot dishes” and other casseroles. Inspired by a Christopher Idone recipe from decades ago, I started playing around with this classic island-style jambalaya.—AZ

    Asopao with Chicken and Shrimp

  • Daube de Boeuf with Belgian Ale

    January in Minnesota. End of story. We know a thing or two about cold-weather comfort food, especially a one-pot rock star beef stew that will warm you from the inside out.—AZ

    Daube de Boeuf with Belgian Ale

    I created this bacon-and-egg dish when I was a chef at a French bistro in Minneapolis in the early ’90s. It’s hard to beat the contrasting combination of salty and sweet, hot and cold, soft and crunchy.—AZ

    One-Eyed Salad with Greens and Brown Sugar-Bacon Vinaigrette
 

