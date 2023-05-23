Millie Bobby Brown Launches Her Own Coffee Line

Gen Z officially has a new coffee queen.

On May 18, Stranger Things and Enola Holmes actor Millie Bobby Brown announced the launch of her new coffee company, Florence by Mills Coffee. The brand came to be thanks to a collaboration between Brown and the private-label company, Collab Coffee.

“On launch, fans and coffee lovers can look forward to two curated signature coffee blends, delicious cold-brew concentrate coffee, and a selection of Millie’s favorite syrups, all accompanied by a range of beautifully designed accessories — with more to follow,” Collab Coffee shared in an announcement on its website.

The products include coffee concentrates (which the company says comes with 16-20 servings) and brew bags for those sans coffee machines, along with whole bean and ground options.

It describes its "Authentically Brew" product, a blend of beans from Brazil, Colombia, and Central and South America, as a medium roast with notes of cocoa and roasted nuts. And its "Mindful Moments" option, a blend of beans from Brazil and Guatemala, is a medium to dark roast with notes of bittersweet chocolate, treacle, and hazelnut. Both are Rainforest Alliance certified and work under Farmer Connect, which offers "farm-to-shelf traceability."

Though it's not just beans. The brand is also launching syrups for those looking to add a little flavor to their caffeine. The syrups include Vanilla, Caramel, and Hazelnut under its "Barista Collection," and Honeycomb, Crème Brûlée, and English Toffee under the "Millie's Favourites" collection.

"I've been passionate about coffee ever since I can remember. It's always been that pick-me-up to get me through those long days on set, it's that moment away from all the chaos that allows me to be present again," Brown shared in a statement. "I set out to create a brand that will allow my fans and all coffee lovers to do the same, a brand that isn't just about great tasting coffee, but about those special moments, too. I'm delighted to finally share Florence by Mills coffee with you, and I hope you love it just as much as I do."

Florence by Mills coffee is now available to consumers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and destinations across Europe. Those interested can purchase either one-off options or hit the "subscribe" button and choose to get deliveries every two, four, or six weeks, at florencebymillscoffee.com.

