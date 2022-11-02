Serve Beer from Your Christmas Tree with Miller Lite's New 'Keg Stand'

The holiday season is a time for friends and family to celebrate around the Christmas tree. So why should you have to walk all the way to the kitchen to grab a beer? Miller Lite must think that's a valid question, because the original light beer brand is about to unleash their first-ever Christmas Tree Keg Stand… a bizarre invention allowing users to pour draft beer from the base of their Christmas tree.

Going on sale as part of Miller Lite’s annual Holiday Collection, the Christmas Tree Keg Stand is billed as "a fully-functioning tree stand designed to fit perfectly around a quarter-barrel keg of Miller Lite." Practically speaking, it's a large box with a tree stand designed to hold a 5-foot tree (weight up to 150 pounds) on top and room for a quarter-barrel keg (which holds the equivalent of about 83 bottled beers) and ice bucket underneath. Finally, a hole in the top of the box allows the tap’s spout to fit through so revelers can pour a beer right next to the tree.

Miller Lite Christmas Tree Keg Stand. Courtesy of Miller Lite

Limited quantities of this $49.99 stand — keg and tree not included — will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. ET on November 10 at TreeKegStand.com while supplies last, and Miller Lite says they don’t expect supplies to last long at all.

If you happen to miss out, Miller Lite says not to worry: The brand has plenty of other items available to purchase this holiday season. They've brought back their Beernaments — aka beer can-holding ornaments which are now larger than ever, able to fit around a 12-ounce can — along with adding new designs to their knitwear line.

Miller Lite Beernaments. Miller Lite Beernaments. PHOTO: Courtesy of Miller Lite

"This season there's truly no better gift to leave under a beer lover's tree than the tree stand itself!" Sofia Colucci, global VP of Miller family of brands, stated. "Last year, we decorated the tree with Beernaments and this year, we're literally putting the gift of Miller Time right under the tree with the Christmas Tree Keg Stand."

The new Beernaments, knitwear, and Keg Stand will alll launch on November 10 at shop.millerlite.com.