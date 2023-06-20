Thanks to the Internet and social media, we've discovered dozens of ways to "hack" an ice cube tray by freezing everything from leftover wine and condiments to half-and-half and fresh herbs or recipe staples like chimichurri and chicken stock. And, of course, who could forget what's perhaps the most well-known variation of all: frozen coffee ice cubes. It's a simple idea that endeavors to solve the pervasive problem of watered-down iced coffee — and one of those forehead-smacking, "why didn't I think of that"-inducing solutions that, even if you never bother to actually do it yourself, still seems brilliant. But can you use the same non-water ice cube trick to cool down your beer? Miller Lite thinks you can.

Courtesy of Miller Lite

This summer, the beer brand has released a new product to help you chill (literally) while you crack open a beer. The Beer Cubes Tray is pretty much your standard silicone ice tray, except that it's intended to be filled with pilsner. Oh, and the 24 ice "cubes" you'll finally get after freezing for a few hours will be shaped like adorably tiny cans of Miller Lite.

Courtesy of Miller Lite

Beyond being cute, the benefit is that these small, cylindrical ice nuggets can slip easily into an open pop-top can of beer or longneck bottle, allowing you to nearly instantly cool down a warm beer without watering it down.

If you'd like a Beer Cubes Tray of your own, just head to millerlite.com/beercubes starting today and pick one up for $7.99.

And sure, you could just pour a can of light beer into your regular old ice tray, but good luck fitting those cubes into a can or bottle. Then again, you might decide you're bold enough to drink your iced-down beer in a pint glass for everyone to see — just be prepared for confused looks all summer long.