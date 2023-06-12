The Planters NUTmobile Is Now a Reservation-Only Dive Bar (Smell Included)

When it comes to iconic, food-shaped transportation, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile (excuse me "Frankmobile") may be the first to come to mind. But don't count out the quirky and delightfully detailed Planters NUTmobile, a 26-foot-long RV that looks like, well, a giant peanut.

Variations of the NUTmobile have been on the road since 1935 (predating that aforementioned hot-dog-on-wheels, by the way), but it's likely fair to say none of them have been as inviting and cozy as its latest glow-up into a "rundown" dive bar. Starting this Friday, anyone in Milwaukee, Wis., the week of July 9 can book the NUTmobile to kick back and enjoy a few snacks and drinks at what's being dubbed "The Nuttiest Dive Bar."

Courtesy of Planters / Miller High Life

The collaboration between Planters and Miller High Life is putting itself up for reservations which open on June 16. Those lucky enough to score a spot will get the entire bar for 90 minutes at a cost of just $3.99 (the "price of peanuts," as it were), but all of the warm peanuts and cold beer will be free.

Here are all the amenities you can expect, as described in the announcement from Miller High Life:

An authentic dive bar smell that transports you to the closest Miller High Life.

A selfie wall that captures all the nutty fun happening inside just like the photo booths at the local dives we’ve given all our spare cash to.

The classic dive bar drop ceiling littered with dollar bills (look closely at the custom NUTmobile and High Life cash).

A nut-shaped jukebox to crank out your favorite tunes and keep the party cracking.

Dim bar lighting like the soft glow from The Girl in the Moon’s neon lights to set the mood.

A warm nut machine for all the peanuts you can eat to pair with all the Miller High Life you can drink (free of charge).

Peanut and High Life themed bar games (including cornhole, of course).

In case you're wondering how that "authentic dive bar smell" is achieved, a representative tells me it's a combination of peanuts, High Life, sweet tobacco, and mahogany aromas delivered via a scent machine.

Courtesy of Planters / Miller High Life

If you can't make it to Milwaukee, but you still want to celebrate your love of beer and peanuts, the two brands have also collaborated on some official Nuttiest Dive Bar merch available through the Miller High Life online shop.

But if you can, the Nuttiest Dive Bar will be located at 4251 State Street in Milwaukee — which just so happens to be the address of the Miller brewery's visitor center and gift shop. The bar will only be open starting Sunday, July 9 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then Monday through Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Book your own experience (for guests 21 and up, only) on Tock or find more info and enter contests for some freebies at millerhighlife.com/nuttiestdivebar.