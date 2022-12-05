As far as classic holiday films go, they don't get much better than "A Christmas Story." Though the film was released 38 years ago, it's still making an impact thanks to one very seductive leg lamp. In fact, that leg is so beloved that nearly four decades later, Miller High Life created its own limited-edition High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower.



Though, to be clear, Miller High Life's leg isn't a 1-1 replica. The beer company says that even though its beer tower is a nod to the film's iconic lamp, it has a few key differences. Namely, its leg is modeled after the brand's Girl in the Moon from its labels. But, just like in the movie, the lamp will arrive in a "fra-gee-lay" box — with High Life quipping that it "must be Italian!"



And, yes, High Life's lamp really lights up and is sold with three battery-powered, remote-controlled puck lights. But its biggest innovation is that revelers can literally drink from it. The 3-and-a-half-foot, 35-pound leg holds an entire six-pack worth of brews and dispenses it through a spout on the ankle into the glass of your choice.



"The iconic piece is perfect for a friend who is a holiday movie buff, for a white elephant party to be the talk of the night, or for yourself to toast to making it through another year," a spokesperson for Miller High Life explained in a statement. "It's so indescribably beautiful you'll want to display it in your front room window!"



The limited-run gift goes on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT for $120 (which the brand says is "in homage to Miller High Life's upcoming 120th anniversary"). It can be found exclusively in the Miller High Life online holiday shop while supplies last, alongside other High Life gifts like a High Life festive sweater, High Life string lights, and a High Life pewter ornament.