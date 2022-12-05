News Miller High Life Made a 'Leg Lamp Beer Tower' — Here's How to Get One "It must be Italian!" By Mike Pomranz Mike Pomranz Instagram Website Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.Expertise: beer and cider.Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Miller High Life As far as classic holiday films go, they don't get much better than "A Christmas Story." Though the film was released 38 years ago, it's still making an impact thanks to one very seductive leg lamp. In fact, that leg is so beloved that nearly four decades later, Miller High Life created its own limited-edition High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower. Though, to be clear, Miller High Life's leg isn't a 1-1 replica. The beer company says that even though its beer tower is a nod to the film's iconic lamp, it has a few key differences. Namely, its leg is modeled after the brand's Girl in the Moon from its labels. But, just like in the movie, the lamp will arrive in a "fra-gee-lay" box — with High Life quipping that it "must be Italian!" Courtesy of Miller High Life And, yes, High Life's lamp really lights up and is sold with three battery-powered, remote-controlled puck lights. But its biggest innovation is that revelers can literally drink from it. The 3-and-a-half-foot, 35-pound leg holds an entire six-pack worth of brews and dispenses it through a spout on the ankle into the glass of your choice. Serve Beer from Your Christmas Tree with Miller Lite's New 'Keg Stand' "The iconic piece is perfect for a friend who is a holiday movie buff, for a white elephant party to be the talk of the night, or for yourself to toast to making it through another year," a spokesperson for Miller High Life explained in a statement. "It's so indescribably beautiful you'll want to display it in your front room window!" The limited-run gift goes on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT for $120 (which the brand says is "in homage to Miller High Life's upcoming 120th anniversary"). It can be found exclusively in the Miller High Life online holiday shop while supplies last, alongside other High Life gifts like a High Life festive sweater, High Life string lights, and a High Life pewter ornament. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit