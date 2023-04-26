Your Favorite Bar Snacks Are Now Truffles, Thanks to Miller High Life

Last week, Miller High Life made headlines around the world after Belgian authorities may have slightly misinterpreted the company’s longtime “Champagne of Beers” slogan. Customs officials in Antwerp destroyed 2,352 cans of Miller High Life because they believed that it was in violation of France's protected designation of origin for actual champagne.

And just a few days later, Miller High Life has announced that it’s doing its best interpretation of another French classic — but this time on purpose. The Molson Coors brand has partnered with artisan chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix to develop a line of beer-infused Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles. Chef Rix created the six decadent new High Life-inspired truffles that are takes on his favorite bar bites — and yes, they're mostly savory.

Here are the Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffle flavors as described in the announcement from Miller High Life:



Beernut: Chef Rix marinated roasted peanuts in Miller High life, ground them into beernut butter, and coated them with a rich milk chocolate shell

Buttery popcorn: white chocolate ganache flavored with — you guessed it — movie theater-inspired popcorn

Grilled cheese: a triple cream cheese white chocolate ganache inside a white chocolate shell

Lemon pepper chicken wing: A unique fried chicken ganache that has been infused with a lemon pepper seasoning

Pretzel praline: a blend of caramel and blond chocolate filled with salted pretzel and roasted pecan

Sweet potato fry: mashed garnet sweet potatoes, blended with blond chocolate

This isn't the first time Miller High Life has attempted to sweeten its salty, dive bar image: The brand previously collaborated on dive bar-flavored ice cream bars (you read that right), and a gingerbread dive bar for the holidays.

As for Chef Rix's confections, each box of Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles retails for $35 and can be ordered at phillipashleychocolates.com. The truffles will go on sale on Tuesday, May 2, which is National Truffle Day.