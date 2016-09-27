Dolce & Gabbana's New Collection Brings the Starch and the Sauce

This spring, Dolce & Gabbana and SMEG teamed up to give us a refrigerator. For Spring 2017, they’ve gone one step further and brought the fridge’s contents to the runway at Milan fashion week.

The D&G woman usually skirts the line between Victorian gothic and the femininity of Roman Holiday. So if it was jarring for some to see models in a burlap pizza advertisement, we understand.

New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman mused whether the show was a ploy to satisfy the “millennial appetite.”

Regardless, the collection isn’t all starch. Bucket bags, bolero jackets, and embellished denim stayed solidly in line with trends seen on the runways of New York and London. The lacey black ensembles we’ve come to expect were dished up between cocktail prints and ice cream cones.

The verdict? Instagram was appeased without the brand straying too far from its core taste. And if this show ushers in an era of pasta-goth, so be it.